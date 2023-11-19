I Just Found Out Andrew Garfield Turned 40, And Scaling Walls As Spider-Man Probably Did Not Help With ‘Hitting That Midlife Period’

Andrew Garfield has been in the entertainment industry for a while now and, from a physical standpoint, he doesn’t seem to have changed a bit. The fan-favorite seems just as spry as he was when he starred in The Social Network (which should’ve earned him an Oscar nod ), Never Let Me Go and more. However, Father Time does come for everyone, and it seems Garfield is feeling his wrath in some respects. I was totally unaware of this, but the British performer turned 40 this year. It seems to understand that the number represents the fact that he’s officially “hitting that midlife period.” He also discussed the aches and pains he’s feeling, and I don’t think scaling the walls in the Spider-Man movies (which we've ranked) over the years helped those matters for the better.

It was on August 20 that the A-lister hit the big 4-0, and that’s definitely cause for a celebration. Of course, when one reaches another year of life, that means that the body breaks down even more. It’s a sobering thought, but it is true. The Eyes of Tammy Faye star was incredibly candid while discussing his mortality with Interview Magazine . After he revealed his age to interview Jake Nevins, the actor credited his mother for his good genes. He then went on to discuss what kinds of physical and mental hurdles he’s facing as he kicks off his 40s:

That’s kind. My mother always looked 10 years younger than she was, so I owe it to her. But internally, I am definitely 40. My body and my bones are on a slow decline. I think about the nature of time all the time. It doesn’t take a lot for me to get into existential issues. Hitting that midlife period and having lost a few very important people to me, it’s made the sacredness, shortness, and finite nature of our time on this earth so apparent.

He certainly knows how to paint a picture doesn’t he? Seriously though, nothing he’s saying here is inaccurate, and I’m sure a lot of people can understand his feelings. Speaking from personal experience, there are cases in which some people remain in denial about getting older and, despite the fact that they’re actively doing it. So it’s actually quite refreshing to see someone be so open about all of this, especially the preciousness of life. He also added the following thought:

So I think, at best, a great watch that’s passed down from generation to generation can be, for me, a reminder of the shortness and the sacredness of our little brief visit on this spinning orb.

One can definitely say that Andrew Garfield has made the most of his time on this “spinning orb.” For nearly two decades, he’s entertained audiences through movies and TV shows, endearing himself to so many people. Garfield has simultaneously been able to solidify himself as one of the great artists of our time. And yes, when you talk about his excellent body of work, that includes his time spinning webs as Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood hero on the big screen. The superhero movies arguably helped boost his career, but I’m not sure if they had the best effect on Garfield’s body. But then again, the actor seemed to be a trooper and even reprised his role as Peter Parker for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

These days, the leading man is mostly taking on less physically demanding work. A forthcoming movie he has on the docket is the romance We Live in Time , which we know a little about . The film is directed by Brooklyn’s John Crowley, and Florence Pugh serves as the leading lady. As of right now, an official release date hasn’t been announced for it, but let’s hope it’s part of the 2024 movie schedule .

It’s honestly still hard for me to believe Andrew Garfield is officially 40, and I agree that he looks youthful (which isn’t uncommon at all for people in his age range, mind you). I’d expect to continue to mostly take on less physical roles as time goes on, since he’s now reached “midlife.” But then again, the 40-year-old is a committed artist and, if an intense project speaks to him, the hardworer would likely push through it, aches and pains be darned.