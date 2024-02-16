Andy Serkis Played A Huge Part In Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, Here’s The Advice He Gave Its Star
Here's what the actor behind Caesar told the star of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes may dawn a new era for the science fiction franchise with the thrilling adventures of a teen ape named Noa, but the actor behind the leading character of the prior trilogy continues to cast a massive shadow. After mo-cap king Andy Serkis famously played Caesar in the previous three Apes films, the actor had a huge behind-the-scenes role in Kingdom and even imparted some big advice for its star, Owen Teague.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Teague, who plays the main protagonist in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, he shared the key advice Andy Serkis gave to him ahead of him stepping in his own mo-cap role. As Teague said to us:
While one would think Andy Serkis might have a ton of technical tips and tricks for Owen Teague to make the best use of his time playing a motion capture character, his advice was much different than that. As Teague continued:
It sounds like Serkis’ words of wisdom helped Teague a lot – even if he did end up dreaming as a chimpanzee! The 25-year-old actor grew up on the Planet of the Apes movies and views Andy Serkis as an acting hero. When it came down to it, Serkis helped him not overthink how to play and ape and focus in on the emotional journey of Noa.
While Caesar’s reign has certainly come to an end in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes considering the movie takes place 300 years after the last movie, director Wes Ball approached Serkis early in the development process. Ball shared that he even considered Serkis for a role in Kingdom, but decided against it when he read from the script and all Ball could hear was Caesar.
Even so, Andy Serkis was also shown the script early on and brought in to speak with the actors playing apes about his expertise, even though he’s not part of the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast. Prior to Teague opening up about his experience with Serkis, the actor has spoken about how he thinks Kingdom is going to “blow people’s minds” when it comes out.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is among big 2024 movies hitting theaters this summer. You can look forward to the film coming out on May 10.
