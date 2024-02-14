Why Kingdom of the Planet Of The Apes’ New Star Still Finds The Original 1968 Film ‘A Little Bit Unnerving’
"Maybe it's Charlton Heston's teeth."
This week, fans of the Planet of the Apes franchise were treated to an epic Super Bowl trailer from the upcoming entry from the series. As Wes Ball’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes inches a bit closer to the time period that the original movie was set in, CinemaBlend talked with the movie’s new star about his thoughts on the movie that started it all.
When I spoke to Owen Teague, who got to ride horses in a mo-cap suit through the Australian wilderness as a teen ape named Noa, I shared my own core memory of seeing 1968’s Planet of the Apes when I was a kid. I was rather terrified to see a world run by apes, and he could relate, sharing this:
As Teague explained, he finds that it's a common experience among fans of the franchise to have experienced the film at a time when they “probably too young” considering that was his first relationship with the franchise as well. However, when he recently watched the movie as a 25-year-old who is now part of the Planet of the Apes movies himself, he didn’t find it as scary. That being said, he gave a few reasons why he still finds the first movie in the series to be “a bit unnerving” between the ape costumes… or Charlton Heston’s teeth. As Teague continued:
Teague has a long history with the Planet of the Apes movies, especially pointing to the most recent trilogy of films that began with 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, continued with 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and ended in 2017 with War for the Planet of the Apes. The actor is also an Andy Serkis fan, between the mo-cap expert’s work in King Kong and as Caesar in the Apes trilogy.
CinemaBlend also learned that Teague’s hero Andy Serkis was actually considered to be in this new Apes movie, but the director decided against it because his voice was too much like Caesar. Even so, Teague got to speak with Serkis about his own process and best tips for playing an ape in the franchise, along with going to “ape camp” to sharpen his performance.
During my interview with Owen Teague, he reacted to Wes Ball’s hopes to make Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes the start of a trilogy. The actor shared that he “would give anything” to get to play Noa for three films in the Apes franchise.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is among the 2024 movies that is coming out this summer season, with its release date coming on May 10. Ahead of its release, check out how you can watch the Planet of the Apes movies in order. If you want to rewatch the 1968 version specifically, it’s available to watch through Starz.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Adam Holmes