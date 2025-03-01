As Law And Order: SVU Celebrates Peter Scanavino's Birthday, I'm Still Thinking About His Take On Whether Carisi Would Swear On Organized Crime

Not many people can claim to be born on February 29, but longtime Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino is one of those few. The actor, who can be found on NBC Thursday nights as part of the 2025 TV schedule, has been part of the nine-show Dick Wolf world not only as the same character for more than 200 episodes, but played a few other characters before landing the Carisi role. So, it's really only fitting that the Instagram account for the whole Law & Order franchise wished him the best for his birthday.

That said, seeing that post combined with recent Law & Order: Organized Crime news has me flashing back to his take on Carisi, Peacock, and expletives. And technically, since 2025 is not a Leap Year, the Instagram account could only celebrate Scanavino on the closest available date that was still in his birth month, which means the well wishes went online on February 28! Take a look:

A post shared by Law & Order (@nbclawandorder) A photo posted by on

With more than ten years and 200 episodes to his name, there was no shortage of options for Carisi pics to post for the actor's birthday, and I for one enjoy that there's a mix of ADA Carisi and Detective Carisi. Mariska Hargitay wasn't going to let the day go without adding her own well wishes, writing in the comment section:

Happy birthday, Peter Scanavino I love you!!

In light of the celebration of the actor, I thought back on how he tackled a major arc earlier in Season 26, which I was fortunate enough to speak with him about. I also had the time to ask a different sort of question, in light of the wait for news about Law & Order: Organized Crime. Scanavino had guest-starred on Christopher Meloni's show during its NBC days. Since OC in theory might have fewer limits on Peacock when it comes to language than on network TV, would Carisi be the kind of guy to swear?

Well, I asked that very question back in January, and Peter Scavanino had thoughts:

Yes. I think he definitely lets some expletives fly from time to time. [laughs] I have to go with a yes on that one.

As if I didn't already want some SVU characters to cross over to Organized Crime once it arrives on streaming! The premiere date was announced as April 17, so the days are counting down. Scanavino also reflected on his major arc of Season 26 when we spoke early this year, saying:

It's great, because you get to really kind of investigate and think about on a different level, what your character is all about, and what drives them, what they like, they don't like, what they care about, what they don't care about, what they fear. It's allowed me to really think about Carisi in a different way, who's this character that I played for 11 years now, you know, and it's almost like a real person that I really care about

You can find older episodes of Law & Order: SVU streaming with a Peacock subscription and new episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.