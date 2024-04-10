Awkward Puppets’ Rudy Mancuso Talks Scratching The Surface On ‘Massively Underrepresented’ Brazilian-American Culture For Música
Rudy Mancuso is famous for his Awkward Puppets channel.
While we’ve seen an uptick in Hollywood representation for numerous groups in the past decade, those from Hispanic, Latin and South American countries continue to be the most underrepresented group to be seen in major roles these days. So it’s a huge deal to see Brazilian-American YouTuber Rudy Mancuso not only star in Música, but be the writer and director behind it too. When CinemaBlend spoke to the filmmaker, he shared why it was such a “dream come true” to “scratch the surface” with his autobiographical undertaking.
Not only did Música allow Rudy Mancuso to play Brazilian-American alongside Camila Mendes, who got to represent her own Brazilian roots for the first time in her career, the product is one of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime right now with its near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Here’s what Mancuso shared with us:
There’s reportedly about two million Brazilian Americans living in the United States, and yet the experience hasn’t really had the chance to be captured in a movie. Rudy Mancuso is a YouTube personality with over 2.6 million subscribers who decided to tell the story of his life through Música. The latest of the 2024 movies follows Rudy as he deals with the fallout of a breakup with a longtime girlfriend and performs puppet shows in the New Jersey subway in his spare time. But when Rudy starts to fall for a Brazilian woman (Mendes), his life starts to go into new directions.
While speaking about the making of Música, Mancuso spoke on how his own authentic experience was actually not believed by early viewers. In his words:
Along with Mancuso telling his own story with the Amazon film, he told CinemaBlend that he worked closely with Camila Mendes, who also served as a producer on it (after also producing Amazon rom-com Upgraded). Mendes was able to bring her own experiences to the movie and strengthened the movie even further. As Mancuso continued during our interview:
In addition to Rudy Mancuso getting to represent his experience living as a Brazilian-American in New Jersey, he had plenty of people by his side to share the experience with him. He even included his own mother, Maria Mancuso, who plays his mom in the movie as well. Música is now streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.
