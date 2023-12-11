Jackass Vet Bam Margera Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Showing Off His Skateboarding Skills Amid Sobriety Journey

Jackass fans have watched Bam Margera battle addiction in recent years. He revealed earlier in 2023 that he was sober as he started making public appearances again, and he’s been marking his sobriety on social media. Now Margera gave fans a peek into one way he’s staying sober – skateboarding. The Jackass vet just can’t stop, won’t stop showing off his skateboarding skills.

Most Jackass fans know the TV personality was a well-known professional skateboarder before his time doing outrageous stunts on the MTV show and its movies. Margera appeared to be in a better place as he uploaded a series of skateboarding clips to his Instagram account. Right around Thanksgiving, the former Jackass star put up a clip showing him doing a simple stunt on a makeshift skate ramp. Watch Margera get back to his first love in the video below.

A post shared by BAM (@bam__margera) A photo posted by on

The first clip was just a preview of his renewed interest in the sport. Margera hopped on Instagram again to post another skateboarding clip. This time, the former skateboarding professional took his board and skills to a public skate park. Watch the follow-up video below to see if the TV personality’s skateboarding skills translated well in public.

A post shared by BAM (@bam__margera) A photo posted by on

However, Bam Margera wasn’t done showing the world he still got it. The stunt performer appeared jovial in another Instagram clip as he displayed a few tricks while surrounded by other skaters in a park. You can see Margera’s beaming expression in the cool video below.

A post shared by BAM (@bam__margera) A photo posted by on

Compared to his infamous and scary stunts from the Jackass films, the TV personality seemed at peace as he and the board became one. This is understandable considering he’s been active in the sport since childhood. Despite his addiction struggles over the years, it’s nice to see his excellent skateboarding skills are still intact.

Bam Margera’s Public Sobriety Battle Has Resulted In Dire Consequences

Those amazing skateboarding clips are a good sign that Bam Margera’s sobriety journey is going well. It’s been heartbreaking watching the former Jackass star struggle with alcoholism and drug use in recent years. Of course, fans weren’t the only ones watching helplessly, as his former co-stars, family and friends made some difficult decisions regarding their relationship with the troubled star.

After being excluded from Jackass Forever, Margera got into a huge feud with director Jeff Tremaine, which led to the latter taking legal action. The feud fueled bad blood with his former co-stars Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O. All this bad blood resulted in Margera countersuing the former, the Jackass creative team, MTV and Paramount. The whole ordeal was eventually settled for an undisclosed amount. However, the relationship between him and his former co-stars appeared irreparable after releasing a diss track. Now, the 43-year-old TV personality might be close to mending his friendship with Steve-O, according to wrestling star Stephen Glover.

Things on the family front weren’t much better, as his family spoke out about his addiction struggles, constant arrests and frequent rehab stints. At one point, his older brother reached out online following the TV personality's disappearance. The incident reportedly led to Margera being placed in a psych ward. While the Viva La Bam star struggled with his sobriety, he and his ex-wife have been engaged in a nasty custody battle over their son, with both sides launching allegations against the other. However, the skateboarder got some recent good news about the ongoing battle.

After some rough years, Bam Margera hit a sobriety milestone, and he reflected on his struggles and past health issues as he's worked to stay sober. Margera was honest about his failed rehab stints while exploring a different approach to his ongoing sobriety.

If you want to look back at Bam Margera’s death-defying stunts, stream the entire Jackass franchise through a Paramount+ subscription. Check back with CinemaBlend for updates on the former Jackass star.