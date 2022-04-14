Months After Suing Johnny Knoxville And Co. In Jackass Lawsuit, Bam Margera Has Seemingly Settled

In recent months, not everything has been super positive in the world of Jackass. While members of the troupe recently reunited for Jackass Forever, the movie having success at the box office and receiving a warm response from critics, there has been on-going strife because of the lawsuit that was filed by Bam Margera last August over a contract dispute. At long last, however, it sounds like there may be some peace, as there is a new report that suggests that Margera is now settling legal matter.

This news comes to us from TMZ, which is reporting the new information based on court documents that the outlet claims to have acquired. According to the the material, Margera is being asked to "dismiss the lawsuit" and the site claims "all signs point to a settlement."

The principal subject of the lawsuit filed by Bam Margera concerns a "wellness agreement" that the performer signed back in 2019 prior to the start of production on Jackass Forever. The document was a condition for his involvement in the film, and obligated Margera to complete a minimum 90 day stint in a treatment center for his substance abuse issues and remain sober – only taking medications "approved by the medical staff of the treatment center."

According to TMZ, Bam Margera tested positive for taking Adderall, and he was fired from the production of Jackass Forever in early 2021. Reports about Margera taking legal action against Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze and the studio started circulating a few months later, and in the summer he filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for his work on the new film and his hand in the creation of the franchise.

The legal matter advanced last December when when a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge ruled that the lawsuit met the requirements to survive dismissal and was allowed to proceed. Five months later, it seems that the situation may be getting a resolution.

Jackass Forever is the first film in the franchise not to feature Bam Margera in a significant role, though he can be spotted in the film by audiences who look hard enough. The performer can be seen in the "Marching Band" sketch, which sees several members of the group dressed up in uniforms and carrying instruments before stepping on to a high speed treadmill that throws them across the room. He's only featured briefly, but you can definitely see him if you look for him.

We'll continue to report on the status of the Bam Margera lawsuit as more information becomes available. If you're in the mood to watch some Jackass, all four of the theatrically released films – including Jackass The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3D, and Jackass Forever – are now streaming on Paramount+, along with Jackass 2.5, Jackass 3.5, both the regular and extended cuts of Bad Grandpa, and episodes of the original MTV series.