‘I’ve Been A Miserable F–k For Many Years’: Jackass’ Bam Margera Reflects On His Health Struggles And More In Candid Post
Bam Margera got honest about his addiction and ongoing custody battle.
MTV’s Jackass debuted back in 2000, so the motley crew of stunt men and pranksters have been in the public eye for decades. Chief among them is skateboarder/ TV personality Bam Margera, who has been struggling recently related to his sobriety and some legal shakeups. He recently reflected on his struggles in a candid post, even being quoted saying “I’ve been a miserable fuck for many years.” Let’s break it all down.
The public has been watching the Jackass icon’s struggles for years now, such as Bam’s multiple public intoxication arrests and his stints in rehab (including Margera breaking out). But he’s seemingly on the men, and has been sharing updates related to his sobriety and ongoing legal battle with ex Nikki Boyd. Case in point: Bam’s recent Instagram post, where he reflected on the state of his life right now. In his words:
Talk about clarity. Addiction is a brutal disease, one that is known for affecting both the addict and their loved ones. Bam Margera claims he’s been sober for a while now, seemingly with a new perspective on substance issues. And he’s giving a lot of credit to his new girlfriend Dannii Marie for helping him get physically healthy.
Back in late September, Margera revealed he was one month sober, and seemingly wasn’t using a program like AA in order to find clarity. Since then he has been focused on being reunited with his son; Bam has been in the midst of a custody battle for quite some time now. Later in that same IG video, he spoke about where things stand by sharing:
200 days is certainly a long time to be separated from one’s child, so it’s understandable that this might be causing Bam some distress. As previously mentioned, Margera has been fighting for custody rights for months now. But one assumes that publicly relapsing and recent arrests have impacted the ongoing legal situation. He spoke about his fraught relationship with ex Nikki Boyd, saying:
Indeed, there are generations of Jackass fans out there who are invested in what’s been happening to Bam Margera over the last few years. The comments section of his recent video includes plenty of messages of support, and folks being excited that he seems healthy nowadays. Only time will tell how his story will continue, but things do seem to be looking up.
The Jackass franchise is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
