Blue Kim didn't get a chance to impact Big Brother a whole lot, but she did leave her mark in some memorable ways. Her showmance with Jared Fields will be one of the standout elements of the season, considering he jeopardized his game by revealing his connection to Cirie Fields. Her catchphrases were also iconic, considering I heard "Kitty kitty purr, boots down" all season, but what does that even mean? Blue explained to CinemaBlend, and I'm still lost.

CinemaBlend and other outlets had a chance to submit questions to Blue ahead of her heading to the jury house, and many wanted to know what in the hell her catchphrase meant. Blue was happy to oblige, but I think there's an argument that the explanation left a lot to be desired:

Okay, basically, ‘Kitty kitty boots down’ is a feeling. It’s a form of expression. So when you’re walking down with the cutest, hottest, new outfit? Kitty kitty purr. Whenever you just became valedictorian for your school? Kitty kitty purr. Whenever you do anything slay, then ‘Kitty kitty purr, boots down.’ That’s exactly what it means. If you know, you know, and if you don’t, I’m sorry you’re just not part of the gang.

I think this is where I find out I'm not part of the gang and maybe just too much of a millennial to get the reference. I mean, the "Kitty kitty purr" part of it all seems easy enough to implement, but when am I ever going to know if something is "slay" enough to throw a "boots down" in there? Maybe the correct answer is I shouldn't try because I don't know.

For all of her iconic sayings, Blue's reads in the Big Brother house were not quite as noteworthy. For example, she was oblivious alleged alliance member Jag Bains had targeted her on Week 12, and even with warnings from Cirie, was not aware until minutes before the show went live. Certainly not a moment I'd say "Kitty kitty purr" to, I think.

One thing I will say is that never in a million years did I expect to hear Zingbot utter the phrase, so credit to Blue for that. Granted, it was a multiverse variant of the character, but in Big Brother, you take the wins where you can.

Blue will head to the jury house, where she'll be joined by Cory Wurtenberger, America Lopez, and Cameron Hardin. There are at least two more Houseguests that will join them there before the game ends, and if it's a traditional finale, the final judge will join them on stage ahead of the vote. It feels like a toss-up at this point on which Houseguests have the best shot at winning, but that should become clearer after this week's Head Of Household makes their move.

