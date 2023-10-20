Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The Week 12 HOH, And Why I'm Frustrated With The Show

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, October 20th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother's Invisible Head Of Household week is over, and while it wasn't a secret that Jag Bains was the HOH and used the results of the veto to backdoor Cory Wurtenberger, the show decided to pretend it was still a secret. Furthermore, Jag was allowed to compete in the Week 12 HOH, which was baffling to fans considering past Houseguests were blocked from doing so in similar events. Well, the Week 12 HOH occurred overnight, and I'm frustrated with the show's decision after seeing the result.

CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription and has the results of the Week 12 HOH. Viewers might be able to guess how it went down, considering how frustrated I am, but let's dive in and talk about why this was such a frustrating incident that has impacted my enjoyment of Season 25.

Jag Bains Won The Week 12 HOH

It's a result I'd wager many Big Brother fans saw coming, Jag Bains won the Week 12 Head Of Household. Who would've thought the guy who has already won more competitions than everyone else in the house combined would score yet another victory? Granted, word on the live feeds was that Cirie Fields and America Lopez came close to beating him, though we'll have to wait until Sunday's episode to see for sure.

Big Brother Shouldn't Have Allowed Jag To Compete Twice In A Row

Big Brother is slipping back into old habits that I thought were left behind in Season 21 when Jackson Michie won. By allowing Jag a chance to compete in back-to-back HOHs, the game has devolved to him in merely winning competitions and not having to rely on his social game to survive. It's a good thing for Jag, because his social game hasn't been great this season. And he would've been out of the game a long time ago had it not been for Matt Klotz saving him from a unanimous eviction.

With two HOHs in a row, Jag is set up to effectively win out if he needs to. While it's true that with the upcoming double eviction, he'll be at risk, he still has plenty of ways to ensure his survival to the end of the game. If Matt wins the HOH, he's safe. nd even if he doesn't, Jag is guaranteed to be able to compete in the veto ceremony against a number of competitors who simply can't match his physicality.

It has me wondering why the show allowed for Jag to compete back-to-back, especially when it hasn't in the past. In Season 24, Daniel Durston was not allowed to compete in the HOH after Paloma Aguilar withdrew during his week, and the same was true in Season 23 with Claire Rehfuss, even though she had hijacked the HOH and not won it.

I don't blame Jag at all for gunning for HOH and doing what he could to win, but I do blame Big Brother for not being consistent with the rules. To give a comp beast like him such a big advantage like this late in the game was a huge advantage and might ultimately ensure he makes it to the end. We'll have to wait and see of course if that actually happens, or if another Houseguest can finally send him to the jury and end his dominant competitive streak.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. The season is winding down, which means every competition matters, so keep with CinemaBlend for more results ahead of the episodes.