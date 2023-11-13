Big Brother 25's Reilly Smedley And Matt Klotz Share First Picture Together After Latest Update About Potential Romance

Big Brother Season 25 is over, and while I'm still unsure about that Reindeer Games spinoff, I do love the fun of some postseason updates from the various Houseguests. Viewers are undoubtedly curious to see whether the couples who got together on the show stay as committed after the game is over, as well as which former players could find themselves coupled up following the finale. It looks like we have a positive update to share on runner-up Matt Klotz and Reilly Smedley, as they shared their first post-game photo IRL, as well as an update on where things are at between them, quite literally.

Reilly was evicted from Big Brother in Week 2 following her Week 1 Head of Household reign, but Matt never forgot about her. After a hundred days in the house, and learning during his HOH win that Reilly had hung out with his mother, they finally linked back up. It appears Matt and Reilly are having fun hanging out once again, as she shared a photo of them together on Instagram:

A post shared by Reilly Smedley (@reillysmedley) A photo posted by on

Reilly spoke to CinemaBlend following her eviction and said they joked about her running away with Matt to go surfing together. While no surfing photos have surfaced at this time, there are some positive indicators that we won't need to rewatch Season 25 with a Paramount+ subscription to see them together again.

Matt Klotz spoke to US Weekly about the Big Brother finale and shared what Reilly whispered to him in his ear during the finale. Based on this update, it seems that we could be seeing the two of them posting pictures together on Instagram a lot more often going forward, presuming they'd be comfortable with it. As he put it:

I’m excited. I’m excited to see her. I already saw her on finale [night], but really quickly, and I’m excited to have talks with her and see where it goes from there. She whispered to me, ‘My parents moved to Georgia while I was in the BB house,’ so she lives three hours from me. We live close now.

Reilly and Matt didn't have a full-on showmance in the Big Brother house, but there was some flirting. Sometimes, the most successful couples from the CBS reality series don't get together until the jury house or after the show. Case in point: Season 23's Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao became official after the game and then went on to win The Amazing Race together. I guess the couples that play together stay together?

If Reilly Smedley and Matt Klotz end up together, they'll be the second romance to blossom from Big Brother Season 25. Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez became official while still in the house, and so far, remain committed to a relationship after the game. Considering Cory told CinemaBlend America kept him sane while playing, it's not too surprising to hear they're still very attached.

No other romances have sprung up in the Big Brother postseason, but there are still many weeks to go. Who knows who might be more comfortable with one another now that the cameras aren't on them nonstop and where that may lead? Hopefully, whoever ends up together has a happy ending because I don't think the fandom can handle another high-profile breakup like the split between Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans.

Stream Big Brother Season 25 right now on Paramount+, and look out for the premiere of the spinoff Big Brother: Reindeer Games on CBS on Monday, December 11th at 8:00 p.m. ET. We know at least one Houseguest from Season 25 will be in the mix, but we'll just have to wait and see who is picked.