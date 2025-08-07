With The Joshua Jackson And Katie Holmes Movie Reunion, I Rewatched My Favorite Dawson's Creek Episodes, And I Need To Talk About It

Before stanning existed, you could probably call me a Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) stan. The fictional man could do no wrong. He was my fictional dream boy. Joey (Katie Holmes) and Pacey were and are my favorite TV couple of all time. Dawson’s Creek was such a vital part of my adolescence that all my hopeless romantic beliefs and tendencies were probably born because of it. Therefore, everyone who knows me has been sending me photos of Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes filming their new movies.

I have been reliving my early tweens and teen years, swooning over this reunion. I will be waiting at the theater when these Happy Hours movies are officially released. Since we have absolutely no clue when that will happen, because they’re still being filmed, I decided to instead watch a few of my favorite Dawson’s Creek Joey and Pacey episodes.

They made me even more excited for these Jackson and Holmes reunion movies.

(Image credit: The WB)

Rewatching A Few Of My Favorite Pacey And Joey Episodes Reminded Me How Electric Josh And Katie’s Chemistry Is

Some of the best Dawson’s Creek episodes are those with Pacey and Joey at the center. There are so many entertaining ones about them throughout the show’s six-year run. However, most of the peak Joey and Pacey episodes happen in Seasons 3 and 4. So you would expect me to watch one of those episodes, right? Correct, but I didn’t.

The first Pacey and Joey episode I rewatched was Dawson’s Creek Season 6, Episode 15, “Castaways.” I chose to watch this one because it was one of the rare episodes that completely focused on Pacey and Joey. It’s 42 minutes of just Jackson and Holmes' on-screen chemistry. I also remember being completely floored when they kissed during it. We hadn’t had romantic Joey and Pacey for nearly two devastating seasons.

I was delighted with this shocking moment. Additionally, “Castaways” feels reminiscent of classic romantic movies , where it’s all about highlighting the two leads. I immediately reverted to my teen ways, watching them again skirt around the undeniable chemistry. I was kicking my feet and twirling my hair.

Like many great romantic pairings , Jackson and Holmes just have it. There is just something — at least for me — magical about seeing them on screen together. They are two stars whose on-screen chemistry feels everlasting.

(Image credit: The WB)

I Am Looking Forward To Seeing How That Translates 20+ Years Later

I will admit, I am a tiny bit nervous about seeing Holmes and Jackson on-screen together after 20+ years. What if the magic is gone? What if it feels forced? Teen me will never recover if they can’t recapture the spark in these movies. Nevertheless, I remain optimistic, because the photos from the set automatically give me that giddy teen feeling. Yes, I am way too old to be excited about this, yet here we are.

I have also been following Holmes and Jackson’s careers since Creek ended. Therefore, I know both have just become more talented with age. Therefore, I expect them not only to reignite their spark but to showcase some very compelling acting. These upcoming movies are romantic dramedy, so I am very excited to see what angst they bring to their performances.

(Image credit: The WB)

These Dawson’s Creek Episodes Remind Me How Much I Miss Seeing Joshua Jackson As A Romantic Lead

Jackson has been in a few movies, but has mainly stayed within the television universe since Dawson’s Creek. I have seen almost every television show with him as the star. Almost every time, he does an amazing job convincing you that he’s madly in love with his co-star. I was glued to the Peter (Jackson) and Olivia (Anna Torv) romance on Fringe. Unfortunately, I wasn’t that into Max and Avery’s (Phillipa Soo) romance on the now-canceled Doctor Odyssey. In fact, this show made me a bit nostalgic to see Jackson return to his romantic leading man roots in a way I enjoyed.

I need to see Jackson deliver lines so beautifully poetic, just because he said them. I need to see the way Pacey looks at Joey return in this movie. I need Jackson to channel the romantic leading man he always was and is meant to be in these movies.

Romantic movies seem to now be geared towards a younger generation, so this probably won’t be the birth of Jackson’s romantic movie career, but it will serve as a reminder of how he used to deliver romantic-lead gold. It will also show us what we lost by not having him star in more romantic movies.

(Image credit: The WB)

I Got A Big Hit Of Nostalgia Rewatching Them, And I’m Curious How These Movies Will Affect That Feeling

There have been a lot of great remakes and reboots, and a few of them have been duds. These movies or TV shows haven’t changed my opinions of the original , but they can anger me. For example, I am quite nervous about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer continuation series. There are so many things that can happen that potentially will make me mad that they couldn’t let the show rest in peace.

Fortunately, these movies are not Dawson’s Creek reboots or continuations. I can live in peace knowing the perfect Creek finale will remain untouched (which were also some of the Pacey and Joey episodes I rewatched). However, Jackson and Holmes on screen together has a nostalgic quality to it.

Therefore, watching them together could make me more nostalgic and rewatch even more Pacey and Joey episodes, or it could make me not want to see them on screen together ever again. The latter would probably never happen, even if they lost all of their previous magic. I am fully committed to the Happy Hours trilogy, whether it’s good or bad.

However, there is a chance these films will haunt me if they’re not actually good, or if it becomes like one of those heartbreaking breakup movies. These things could kill my nostalgia buzz.

(Image credit: The WB)

The Dawson’s Creek Episodes Made Me Mentally Develop A Checklist Of What I Need To See In These Movies

I don’t know if this movie will just randomly include some Dawson’s Creek references and Easter Eggs, but that’s a possibility. I would love to see a few nods to the WB series. I also need Jackson’s character to give us an epic speech, similar to the one he delivers in the Creek finale.

I also need their characters dancing, some intense fighting, maybe a scene on a boat, them being parents, and the list goes on. These are some of the upcoming movies that I cannot wait to see. My Pacey and Joey-loving heart is finally getting a sort-of reunion all these decades later, and I couldn’t be more excited.