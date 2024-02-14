'Bob Marley: One Love' Interview | Director Reinaldo Marcus Green On Marley's Obsessive Hard Work

Powered by RedCircle

Bob Marley: One Love director Reinaldo Marcus Green returns to the show! We discuss his process behind the scenes, working with Kingsley Ben-Adir, how Bob Marley’s family and close friends helped shape and guide the film, and so much more.

If you missed it, check your feed for our interview with Kingsley Ben-Adir that went up on last week’s episode, and stay tuned for our review in our full episode dropping on Friday.

