Brian Tyree Henry Shares His ‘Only Goal’ For Transformers One, And It Somehow Involves The Care Bears

Transformers One has gotten a resounding nod of approval from critics, and fans agree that the trailers couldn’t possibly do the film justice. Having seen the film myself, I certainly agree that it’s a special anf nostalgic change of pace for a major franchise. However, I feel that it’s been underemphasized just how much Transformers One is geared towards kids. While the humor and story certainly appeal to all generations, more than anything else it’s going to be a blast for children . In the spirit of classic films from his own childhood, Brian Tyree Henry wants to make sure that involves a decent amount of trauma.

The actor plays the infamous villain Megatron in the film, though when it begins, he’s still known as D-16. I got the chance to sit down with him and Chris Hemsworth to discuss Transformers One, and when I mentioned that the transition to Megatron is somewhat scary, he volunteered his terrifying childhood inspirations:

I think about the movies I watched that evoked so many feelings in me when I was only on this earth for, like, eight years. I think about The Transformers: The Movie, right? I think about The Fox And The Hound. And I also think about The Care Bears Movie. There's a moment in the movie that gets really dark at Camp Care-a-Lot. We don't really have that anymore in a lot of animation, so I really wanted to have that moment to traumatize people like I was traumatized. Trauma should be shared. Brian Tyree Henry

Yes, trauma should be shared! It’s no secret that alleged “kid’s movies” are often littered with themes that may not be as appropriate for kids as we initially thought upon their release. The films Brian Tyree Henry named are spot-on examples of this phenomenon, and it seems that he wants Transformers One to join the ranks!

Truthfully, there’s nothing outstandingly scary about the film, but hey, not every cartoon can be as terrifying as The Care Bears Movie. Without further ado, because it’s obviously why you’re here, allow me to present the Care Bears scene that changed Brian Tyree Henry forever:

The Care Bears Movie must have taken a real toll, as Brian Tyree Henry doubled-down on his thirst for traumatizing the newer generation when he said this:

It's my only goal. These kids don't cry enough these days, If you ask me. They're so desensitized I was like, ‘Let's see if we can rip their hearts out.’

Obviously there is plenty of humorous exaggeration in his response, as that’s just the kind of interview Brian Tyree Henry gives. His fellow Autobots Chris Hemsworth and Keegan-Michael Key also kept the laughs rolling, as you can see in our delightful interviews with the cast and crew . Despite this focus on traumatizing children, the reality is that the film is pure fun and worth the trip to the theater if you want to bring your kids or if you’re simply an old school fan of the franchise.

Luckily for you, the film is in theaters everywhere right now! Not only that, but it’s showing in 3D and 4DX. I saw it in 3D myself, and I must say it’s some of the best that's ever been produced. As for everything coming down the pipeline on the 2024 movie release schedule, we will keep you updated.