After FBI’s Season 8 Got Off To A Deadly Start, Jeremy Sisto Talks ‘Worst Kind Of Scenarios’ For Jubal In The Fall Finale
The Season 8 fall finale is a family affair for Jubal.
The end of FBI's eighth season in the 2025 TV schedule is nigh, but the CBS drama is going out on an explosive note with a two-hour fall finale event. The stakes are higher than ever in Season 8 after the death of Dani Rhodes in the premiere, and it's not every week that fans get a case that spans two full episodes. Jeremy Sisto spoke with CinemaBlend about the danger facing the team in the final episodes ahead of the 2026 TV schedule, as well as the return of Jubal's son.
Fittingly for a show in the Dick Wolf TV universe, the final two episodes of the year are called "Lone Wolf" and "Wolf Pack" and will be available streaming next day with a Paramount+ subscription if you miss the primetime event on December 15. The team's holiday plans are sidetracked in the CBS two-parter when seemingly straightforward murders (by FBI standards) lead to a chaotic threat that threatens New York City as a whole.
For Jubal, he has the stress of this massive threat on top of receiving a concerning call from his son, and longtime viewers know well that things get complicated for the ASAC when Tyler is in the mix. Jeremy Sisto previewed "a lot of losses" in the case, which needs to span two hours because the agents "fail to stop something pretty bad" and "then something even worse is about to go off."
Suffice it to say that FBI has set up its most intense case of Season 8 so far as the fall finale! When I chatted with the star ahead of the episodes, he addressed the stakes of the season leading up to the double feature on December 15:
Of course, the vast majority of threats over the course of FBI's eight seasons end with the agents recovering, so Dani's death was very much an outlier to set a new tone for the fall. Whether the agents are in grave danger themselves in the midseason finale remains to be seen, but as Sisto said, there's "a lot packed in it." He went on to address how that early Season 8 death has kept the danger feeling real, saying:
Between the promo and Jeremy Sisto's comments, this two-parter certainly seems like a case of FBI delivering scary "cinematic" threats that don't actually rock the real world on a regular basis. With Jubal in the spotlight this week and the return of Tyler, the "worst kind of scenarios" could indeed be bad for the ASAC. Remember when his biggest problem was wondering if he'd get promoted to Isobel's old job?
Fans will have to check out the episodes to see just how involved Tyler is (or is not) in the case, but Tyler has already had some bad luck on the show, ranging from a leukemia diagnosis early on to a hostage situation to a tricky family status quo with his parents. While Jeremy Sisto didn't spoil how Jubal's son will fit in to the storyline, he did weigh in on how his character is balancing the job at 26 Fed with his role as a father at this point in Season 8:
Once upon a time, Jubal feeling like a failure when it comes to his role as a parent might have taken a serious toll on him. Now, it seems that he's achieved a greater balance, which could come in very handy for the crisis of the week if that's the case. The Law & Order alum went on:
So, will the fall finale be as deadly as the case that ended in Dani's demise in the Season 8 premiere, or will we get some miraculous survivals a la Isobel after her brain surgery and OA's mid-flight near-death experience? Or are the agents safe, with civilians – possibly including Jubal's family – in the greatest danger? Fans can only speculate for now, and it's hard to say much based on just a quick promo, but it appears that the event Jeremy Sisto previewed they "fail[ed] to stop" could result in a lot of casualties for the people of NYC. Take a look:
Tune in to CBS on Monday, December 15 starting at 8 p.m. ET for the two-hour winter finale with Jubal in the hot seat. FBI will return in the new year on Monday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET (and will be followed by the long-awaited premiere of Wolf Entertainment's CIA). You'll be able to revisit earlier episodes via Paramount+ over the weeks of hiatus.
