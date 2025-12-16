After 90 Day Fiancé Fans Expressed Concern For Jenny's Health, Her Daughter Spoke Out

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are worried about a star of the franchise, but not for reasons tied to the show. While Jenny Singh has struggled in adjusting to living with Sumit's family and running a cafe with him, she sparked concern when an interview with the reality star made viewers concerned about her health.

Not long after CinemaBlend wrote about how her cafe with Sumit in India closed, an interview with Jenny is making rounds on Reddit. The video, which featured the 90 Day star recapping her night making spaghetti for Sumit's family, showed Jenny speaking much slower than we've seen and slurring her speech.

Her daughter, Christina Cuevas, made a few videos on TikTok about the situation, but assured those wondering that she's aware of what's going on:

Just so you guys know, we have known about her situation for a while. You guys know these interviews are pre-taped. We're on this, ok?

Christina made it clear she will not share what's going on with her mother, as it's not her place to dish details. She said that it will come down to whether Jenny or Sumit wishes to share what's going on, and as of writing, they have not.

She also noted that she is ready to help her mother at a moment's notice, despite Jenny still living overseas in India. Christina hasn't made many appearances on 90 Day Fiancé, but she might in the future should her mother need to be cared for:

I would never, never, in my wildest dreams neglect my mom. I already told Sumit if he needs me to go over there, just say the words, and I'm on the next flight. I have no problem dropping my entire life to help my mother.

A couple of days after this message, Christina Cuevas was back with another update. Apparently, some bloggers and alleged 90 Day insiders had claimed Jenny had a stroke, or potentially a heart attack, and that was what led to her slurred and slow speech. Christina posted a fiery response on a since-deleted Instagram reel, lashing out at whoever reported the rumors and said that she was the source of their information.

Jenny was recently in the United States for a holiday party in New York City for 90 Day Fiancé, but Sumit was not with her. Christina explained in her videos that he does not have a visa to travel to the country, which may be why Jenny remains in India despite potential health problems.

Depending on what is going on with Jenny, it's possible the couple won't be featured in the 2026 TV schedule. Then again, her daughter mentioned that interviews and storylines are pre-taped, so it's possible that whatever happened with her is long in the past. We don't have a ton of information to go on, but we may learn more down the line.

Jenny and Sumit are one of 90 Day Fiancé's veteran couples, having appeared in the first season of The Other Way back in 2019. Sumit's parents disapproved of the union due to Sumit already being married to another woman and because of the significant 30-year age gap between them.

After his divorce, Sumit's parents still disapproved of the age gap and feared their son would shirk his responsibilities of caring for them in old age, as he'd be saddled with caring for Jenny instead. I'd be interested as a fan to know if that is still a fear for them, even after they accepted the marriage.

Until we know more, we can only continue to follow Jenny & Sumit on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping for the best with what she's dealing with, and that she's already on the road to recovery!