If You Want A Horror Movie That Will Really Get Underneath Your Skin, Try Out This 2006 Film Starring Michael Shannon

Tis the season! Spooky season, that is. And, if you want a horror movie that will really get underneath your skin, might I suggest the 2006 Michael Shannon horror movie, Bug?

What? You haven't heard of it before? (If you have, you're a real one.) Well, while I wouldn't necessarily call it one of the best horror movies of all time, I would say that if you're looking for a psychological horror flick that feels like a bottle movie, then Bug is your film.

Based on the 1996 play of the same name, this is one of the few movies that I wouldn't recommend to everybody. But, if you're a certain type of viewer who’s more into the horror of what the human mind is capable of, then you have got to check out this movie. Here's why.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

It's A Psychological Thriller From The Director Of The Exorcist

I'm going to be honest with you. Even though I'm a big fan of The Exorcist series (I even consider it one of the best horror franchises of all time), it would be foolish if I said that any movie in the franchise was as good as the original. In fact, none of the other movies even comes close to that first one, which might be why the original is one of the only horror movies to ever be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.

Well, the first film was directed by none other than master filmmaker, William Friedkin (who we lost in 2023), and the famed director had a sort of resurgence in the 2000s, in which he directed The Hunted, Killer Joe, and yes, Bug, which might not be as disturbing as Killer Joe, but is definitely creepier on a psychological level.

The story concerns a waitress (Ashley Judd) who comes into contact with a strange man (Michael Shannon), who seems okay at first, but then starts ranting about how he’s covered in bugs while the two of them are living in a small motel room together. Eventually, the waitress falls into his psychosis and also starts believing that not only is their room infested with invisible bugs, but that she's covered in them, too.

It's a movie that feels tight, uncomfortable, and ramps up rather quickly. However, I don't think this film would work without the excellent performances, which I'll get into next.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Michael Shannon's Performance Will Creep You The Hell Out

Picture this: The year is 2007, and my friends and I have no idea who Michael Shannon is. It's movie night, and even though my friends intend to see Pirates of the Carribean: At World’s End, I just can't bring myself to buy a ticket to see yet another Pirates film when I didn't even like the last one. That said, earlier in the day, I heard on the radio that Friedkin had directed a new movie, and it sounded really interesting.

So, being the little stinker that I am, I somehow sell Bug to my friends and get them to abandon plans to see Pirates 3 so that we can see this other movie, and guess what…my friends HATE IT. And, I mean to the extent that they said, “Rich never gets to pick movies ever again,” and they kept that promise.

I'll tell you what, though. From the moment I saw Bug, I was a fan of Michael Shannon, because his performance in this movie is bizarre beyond belief. First, he says he's a Gulf War veteran who's been experimented on, then he's saying stuff like he has bugs in his mouth, and he needs to pull out his teeth. Later, we're told he's escaped from a mental institution, and later still, he's dousing himself in gasoline.

I mean, I've seen lots of movies where characters are paranoid, but Shannon's performance in this is paranoia personified. You really have to see it to believe it.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Ashley Judd Will Also Make You Feel Paranoid

Now, I know I just gave a glowing review to Shannon's electric performance, but I would be remiss if I didn't beam a very heavy light on Ashley Judd, who really carries this movie. She's actually the protagonist, and if not for her stellar acting, it would be hard to buy into the rest of the film.

Judd's character has been reeling for years over the loss of her son, who was taken years before, and she suffers intense guilt. She now lives in a motel, but is constantly harassed and threatened by her ex-husband, played by a scary Harry Connick Jr., so Shannon's presence is actually a welcoming one to her…at first.

Eventually, Shannon's character's paranoia pretty much leaps right onto her to the point that she thinks the motel room she's been living in is suddenly infested with invisible bugs planted there by the government. Her deep depression definitely plays a role in her willingness to believe her new romantic partner, but to see her go from scared, to confused, to accepting in such a short amount of time is really a marvel to see.

We didn't include Bug on our list of movies that are honest about mental illness (even though we did include Take Shelter, which is another Shannon gem), but Bug is another worthy entry, as the whole film goes down that route.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The Close Space Of The Motel Will Also Start To Make You Claustrophobic

I love the horror genre, but there are certain movies that I'm just too afraid to watch. For example, if the movie has creepy faces, like Smile, or Goodnight Mommy, then even the trailer will elicit an, “Oh, hell no,” from me.

Well, I know some others have claustrophobia, and a movie where characters are trapped in tight places might be their "creepy faces." I'm talking about movies like Buried, The Descent, and even non-horror flicks like 127 Hours. So, if even the THOUGHT of being trapped in a tight space unnerves you, then I would NOT watch Bug, because its “intimate” setting will make you want to open up all of the doors in your house.

The motel room itself is almost a character. Its tight space really starts to feel like it's getting tighter and tighter the deeper our protagonists delve into their psychosis. When Shannon's character is searching all over the room for bugs that aren't really there, one almost starts to imagine that there could actually be bugs. We just can't see them.

When other characters come into the room, it feels even more oppressive, almost to the point where I find it unbearable. This is coming from somebody who is NOT claustrophobic. So, I could only imagine just how awful (and terrifying) this movie would be if you are. So, keep that in mind.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Overall, They Don't Make Uncomfortable Movies Like This Anymore

Friedkin had a really interesting career, and we lost one of the greats when he passed away. Yes, some of his spottier movies might have dampened his overall filmography, but his best films made us feel uncomfortable in the best sort of way, such as The Exorcist, The French Connection, and Cruising (though, the verdict might still be out on that last one, even after all these years).

I would add Killer Joe to that list, but also Bug, which as I said earlier, really gets underneath your skin. That’s because it really makes you question things, like what even is insanity? And, can it be shared?

I wish there were more films that made me this uncomfortable, but they’re hard to come by, which is why I think this is such a gem.

Have you seen Bug? If so, I’d love to hear your thoughts.