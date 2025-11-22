Good Boy Director Talks Challenges Of Filming The Horror Movie Completely From Indy The Dog’s Perspective: ‘A Lot Of Trial And Error’
Ben Leonberg talks about directing his own dog.
If I were to have to choose an entry from the 2025 movie schedule to grant the title of "Most Inventive Film," Ben Leonberg’s independent horror movie Good Boy would definitely be a contender. The writer/director spent three years shooting the movie from the perspective of his own dog, Indy. Such a task is no small feat and, as Leonberg explained to CinemaBlend, the process was filled with its share of ups and downs.
During our conversation with Leonberg, he spoke to the unique way he had to shoot this movie. When I specifically asked him about shooting from Indy’s POV, he said this:
Indy is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, whom Leonberg followed around throughout the horror movie to tell the story. And, no, Indy isn’t an “actor dog,” as he had no prior experience before the small independent movie started filming. The movie follows a canine who starts to see a haunting presence in the home he and his owner, Todd -- who is dealing with chronic lung disease -- are staying at.
The concept of making such a narrative choice is intriguing, and it makes for an entertaining film. Interestingly, Good Boy was shot at the same place Indy and Leonberg called home in order for the dog to be comfortable with his surroundings and so that it would feel authentic to him. Still, special considerations had to be made from a technical standpoint, as Leonberg went on to explain:
Ben Leonberg makes it look easy but, as he described, it definitely wasn’t a cheerful walk in the park to shoot the film. The writer/director said the elements that “seemed” to be easy were actually “really hard” in practice. One example he gave was that in order to get Indy to follow a specific path in a scene, the crew had to rub food on the ground so he had to scent to follow.
AMC+: Plans starting at $6.99/month
You can stream Good Boy now with a AMC+ subscription. Sign up today and receive a free 7-day trial.
Good Boy went viral months ago for people getting worried about if Indy would die. That massive attention led to the movie getting a wider theatrical release. As Leonberg also pointed out in our interview, there was one particular aspect of filming the movie that he found difficult:
It all paid off, considering his dog-centric flick has received a lot of praise from critics (check out our Good Boy review) and general audiences. Indy also wrote an open letter asking to be considered for an Oscar, and I'd say that's not a bad idea. As Leonberg also told us:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
After all the hard work that was put into Good Boy, you can watch the movie now at home by streaming it with an AMC+ subscription. While watching it, really appreciate the time and effort that went into making a feature-length movie told completely from a dog’s point of view.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.