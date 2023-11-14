Can Loki, Sylvie, Or The TVA Be Used In Other Marvel Stories Moving Forward? Producer Kevin Wright Explains How That Would Work

Warning: SPOILERS for the Loki Season 2 finale, “Glorious Purpose,” are ahead!

While the Loki Season 2 finale was wacky and emotional, it also ended things on a seemingly definitive note. That’s not to say that Season 3 is 100% off the table, but head writer Eric Martin told CinemaBlend that he and his team wanted to tell a “full and complete story across two seasons.” That said, this is the MCU we’re talking about, so one wouldn’t be faulted for wondering if Loki, Sylvie and other TVA-associated characters might resurface someday in upcoming Marvel movies and/or upcoming Marvel TV shows. Well, according to producer Kevin Wright, there’s a solid chance this will happen.

Wright discussed this topic with our own Sean O’Connell, noting how even though the Loki corner of the MCU is over for now, he’s more than open to other creative talent putting their stamp on these characters, especially the title protagonist given his new role in the grand scheme of the multiverse. The producer explained:

Loki is one conversation. Because that's… he's holding it all together now. (But) I think all of our filmmakers across two seasons of this show always wanted to build out a new corner of the MCU. With the TVA. With Sylvie. I think Sylvie is completely unexplored territory, of where she goes. I think we would all be thrilled for people to love these characters, and want to pick them up and continue to tell more stories with them. It's the history and tradition of the comics, as well. You get a great run, and then some other great artists will come in and further that story, or recontextualize that story, or do something interesting. … Will I be thrilled with what everyone does? Probably not. I don't know. (laughs). But I think it's the history and tradition of any good art is: You do it, you put it out into the world, you hope people like it, and you hope that they want to maybe tell their own stories.

Like his comic book counterpart, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki variant has transitioned from being the God of Mischief to the God of Stories. Rather than follow along with He Who Remains’ two choices of killing Sylvie to save the Temporal Loom, or allow the Loom to be destroyed so that all the timelines except the Sacred Timeline would be erased, Loki picked a third option. While he did destroy the Loom, he combined the powers of both his time slipping and magic to revive the dying timelines and rearranging them into the form of a tree, a callback to Yggdrasil from Norse mythology. In other words, Loki is now overseeing the stability of the Marvel multiverse from the End of Time, and the TVA is now tasked with ensuring that the devastating war amongst the Kangs doesn’t break out.

So with the MCU’s Phases 4-6 comprising The Multiverse Saga, the chances are surely strong that we’ll reunite with this version of Loki somewhere down the line, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars being the best bets. But as Kevin Wright mentioned, he’d also be welcome to see more from Sylvie and the rest of these characters, with the former in particular having a fresh start ahead of her. That’s not to say that Wright will automatically like whatever new stories feature said characters, but he’s at least open to them ending up in other people’s hands.

Once again, there’s no official word yet on if/when we’ll see Loki and his TVA pals again. That said, there is a wild Deadpool 3 rumor making the rounds saying that the threequel sees the temporal organization recruiting prime versions of superheroes to fight the Kangs, including Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, although he’s not fully on board for this. If that ends up being true, we’ll let you know. Otherwise, use your Disney+ subscription to watch both seasons of Loki, as well as the MCU’s other TV shows and most of the Marvel movies in order.