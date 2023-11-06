Wild Deadpool 3 Rumor Offers A Connection To Loki And Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to both movie projects and TV shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription . One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Deadpool 3, which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds’ title character in the shared universe. And a wild Deadpool 3 rumor offers a connection to both Loki and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Let’s break it all down.

Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for characters like the X-Men and Deadpool to join the larger MCU. But the movie’s story is a total mystery, although we know that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine . A new rumor is circulating around Twitter , which claims that the story is connected to the overall multiversal story, you can read it below:

Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs. And they picked Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to recruit but he's not fully on board. That is what the movie is about.

Well, I’m interested. While we should take this report with a giant grain of salt, this narrative would actually make a great deal of sense for Deadpool 3. But if it turns out to be true, then it would offer an explanation for how Wolverine factors into the story, and the shared universe as a whole. Give us some more information, Marvel!

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Considering we’re currently in the “Multiverse Saga” of the MCU, this rumor about Deadpool 3 does seem logical. Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know that each movie bleeds into future projects, and it would be awesome to see Ryan Reynolds’ flick have such a deep connection to Loki. We’ll just have to see if/how Loki’s Season 2 finale sets up this rumored crossover event.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is fairly limited, but that hasn’t stopped fans from obsessing over the forthcoming threequel. Fans have been wondering how Wolverine would be brought into the narrative, and it looks like the macguffin making it possible will be none other than Loki’s Time Variant Authority, who is reportedly assembling a team to take on Jonathan Majors’ villainous Kang. And with the next big MCU crossover being Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, it would be thrilling to see the franchise setting up that conflict.