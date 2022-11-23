Cate Blanchett 'Tàr' Interview
Watch Cate Blanchett and co-star Nina Hoss discuss their upcoming film, 'Tàr,' and much more!
The stars of “Tár” including Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss discuss their film in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O’Connell. They discuss their opinion on their protagonist, the online reaction to the film, creative inspirations and much more!
Video Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:34 How Cate Blanchett's opinion of Lydia Tár changed throughout 'Tár'
2:10 Nina Hoss on audiences' reactions to the film’s characters
3:13 Cate Blanchett discusses her creative inspirations
4:17 The parallels of a composer and musician vs. a director and an actor
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.