One Of The Night Agent’s Key Actors Revealed Why They’re Not Returning For Season 3, But It Might Not Be All Bad News
This is surprising.
There were only two actors on The Night Agent who were series regulars in the first two seasons: Gabriel Basso, who plays main protagonist Peter Sutherland, and Luciane Buchanan, who plays cybersecurity extraordinaire Rose Larkin. Well, ahead of The Night Agent Season 3’s release, it’s been revealed that Buchanan will not be back for the next round of action in the Netflix subscription-exclusive series. The actress, as well as The Night Agent creator, executive producer and showrunner Shawn Ryan, explained the reasoning behind her departure, but there may also be some good news to take away from this.
While speaking about her new TV series Chief of War (which can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription), Luciane Buchanan informed Deadline that The Night Agent’s writing team decided that there wasn’t room for Rose in Season 3, though that doesn’t necessarily spell the end of the character. She said:
In The Night Agent Season 2 finale, Peter and Rose decided that they could no longer be together because of the risk it posed to her, and Peter was arrested shortly thereafter. While he was later released so that he could work as a double agent against the mysterious Jacob Monroe for Night Action, Rose returned to California, was promoted at AdVerse, and checked in on Noor Taheri, who’d been resettled with her mom. Whatever threats Peter Sutherland has to deal with in Season 3, they won’t put Rose in the crosshairs this time around.
There wasn’t a lack of trying to bring Rose Larkin back for The Night Agent Season 3. Luciane Buchanan mentioned that the writers called her “not so long” after Season 2 and told her that they’d been trying to find a way to bring Rose into the next batch of episodes, but they wanted to “do her character justice and not make her a sub-character.” Buchanan “respected that decision,” and at least it sounds like the door’s been left open for Rose to come back if The Night Agent continues past Season 3. Shawn Ryan echoed that sentiment in a separate statement to Deadline:
After acknowledging that Peter and Rose’s relationship has been “a huge part” of The Night Agent’s success, Ryan said that with the way the Season 3 story had been broken, the writers “didn’t have a satisfying place for Rose.” Thankfully, they sound willing to loop her back into The Night Agent for potential future seasons should the opportunity arise. The trick is if the action thriller series can last past three seasons, a milestone that few Netflix originals have accomplished.
But if that’s in the cards, then Luciane Buchanan is confident “Shawn Ryan and his team will find a little way” for Rose Larkin to reenter the picture, even if it’s just “a little cameo.” Meanwhile, The Night Agent Season 3 wrapped filming in July, and we’ll be seeing a lot more of Fola Evans-Akingbola’s Chelsea Harrington in it. Expect the next season to premiere next year rather than squeezed in among the 2025 Netflix release dates.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.