Law And Order’s Fall Finale Sets Up A Crossover Event With SVU, And I’m Hyped For One Star Who’s Coming Back For It

Law & Order Season 25 has wrapped in the 2025 TV schedule, with David Ajala in action as Detective Theo Walker alongside Reid Scott's Detective Vince Riley. "Parasite" was a rare episode that was open-ended, concluding without a verdict. After ADA Price (Hugh Dancy) and ADA Sam Maroun (Odelya Halevi) cut their murder suspect loose due to evidence proving her innocent, I initially assumed that the winter premiere in the 2026 TV schedule would pick up where this episode left off. Instead, the promo revealed that a two-part crossover with Law & Order: SVU is on the way, and the dots connect about one star who will probably be back for it.

The promo doesn't actually give a way a whole lot, other than the confirmation it will be a two-hour crossover event rather than just Law & Order actors dropping by an SVU episode (or vice versa). I'm definitely curious about the clip of Price busting a door in with Maroun by his side, since the ADAs aren't usually the ones in action in the field. Take a look:

While the first shot of the promo is of Ice-T as SVU's Fin, it's a generic enough clip that, when combined with how little fans have seen of him since his injuries in the Season 27 premiere, didn't make me 100% confident that he'd actually be in the two-parter. The footage did add some context to a reveal that Ice-T himself made on social media recently, however.

He assured fans that he's "still #2" on the show after Mariska Hargitay, and "it's always a treat" when Fin shows up. He also posted a photo with two Law & Order stars that seems to settle the crossover question when it comes to Fin's involvement:

When I first saw that photo from Ice-T last week, I assumed that Fin was just dropping by an episode of Law & Order for a cameo to help Riley and Walker. Hugh Dancy and Tony Goldwyn (DA Nick Baxter) have done that from time to time on SVU, so perhaps it was Law & Order's turn to showcase a fan favorite from the other show. Now, in the wake of the fall finale, the timing suggests to me that rather than a one-off cameo, we're getting Fin back for the crossover. David Ajala posted a pic of his own:

It somehow feels fitting that Law & Order's newest detective will team up with one of the franchise's longest-running characters, although only time will tell how much screentime will be shared between Ice-T, David Ajala, and Reid Scott. With the crossover event not airing until Thursday, January 8, there's plenty of time to speculate about what brings everybody together. Law & Order will kick off the two-parter in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot, with SVU wrapping the story up.

In addition to Walker meeting Fin, I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of a duo Benson and Brady (Maura Tierney) will be in 2026. They were a formidable pair when they were getting along in the previous crossover event, but definitely weren't getting along the whole time. For now, as winter hiatus kicks off, you can always revisit earlier episodes of both shows streaming on Peacock.