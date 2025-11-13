FBI’s Juliana Aidén Martinez Talks Eva ‘Not Messing Around’ With Maggie While Other Agents Are Missing, And I’m Ready For More Of The Duo
There was no stopping this pair.
Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 5 of FBI Season 8, called "Falsetto" and available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.
FBI has had a fair amount of cast turnover on CBS ever since the departure of Katherine Renee Kane as Agent Tiff Wallace, with Scola trying to click with different partners throughout the 2025 TV schedule. Now, Agent Eva Ramos (played by Law & Order: SVU alum Juliana Aidén Martinez) has joined for Season 8 and quickly made an impression on her new partner. In "Falsetto," it was Eva's time to team up with Maggie, and Martinez opened up about working with Missy Peregrym on the big episode.
Eva and Maggie of course had worked together as part of the larger team in the episodes since the new agent joined in the wake of Dani Rhodes' shocking death, but two characters were missing during "Falsetto." Scola was off visiting Nina's family in Texas (and proving that their relationship is going strong following Nina's ending in FBI: Most Wanted's series finale), while OA still needed the medical go-ahead to get back to work after his latest near-death experience.
Missy Peregrym hyped that it was "really fun" to team up with Juliana Aidén Martinez, and an early episode clip revealed a frank conversation between the two agents. Speaking with CinemaBlend, Martinez shared her thoughts on what kind of partners Eva and Maggie are compared to Eva and Scola:
"Falsetto" was definitely an episode that needed both agents getting things done and being "badass," and not just because Scola and OA were gone to shrink their team of field agents by half. A case that started out with a shocking daytime stabbing turned out to be a lot more heinous than they could have known, with Eva and Maggie learning that their first murder victim was actually involved in sex trafficking.
The killer turned out to a woman named Salma who had been trafficked, only to escape and start hunting down the people responsible for what was done to her and so many other women. Unfortunately, the man at the top of the trafficking ring was a Crown Prince from another country with diplomatic protection, so the agents couldn't make good on any deals to Salma that they wanted to.
Anna Vorpe returned to complicate Isobel's life, but she also set up one of the Crown Prince's victims to get her hands on a gun and shoot him dead. The victims who had remained under the traffickers' control were freed, the main culprit was dead, but it still didn't feel to Eva like justice was served when Salma was still set to be pretty severely punished.
All in all, this was a great episode for the two women of the team to join forces on. Juliana Aidén Martinez shared that she finds it "very empowering," then went on:
The whole team will be back together in the next episode, called "Parental," with the boys back in the field with Maggie and Eva. Interestingly, episode photos reveal that Isobel will also be out in the field, so she has definitely bounced back from her own near-death experience.
Keep tuning in to CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of FBI's eighth season, ahead of Watson Season 2 at 10 p.m. ET. If you want to revisit earlier episodes of the series, you can find all seven previous seasons streaming on Paramount+ as well as the latest episodes.
