FBI’s Maggie Has Advice For The Newest Member Of The Team in Exclusive Episode Clip, And Eva's Reaction Has Me Excited For Their Team-Up

CBS' FBI is moving ahead in Season 8 at a fast pace in the 2025 TV schedule after the premiere killed off a member of the team while also confirming Isobel's survival. Law & Order: SVU alum Juliana Aidén Martinez joined the cast as Agent Eva Ramos, a.k.a. the latest agent to come on board as Scola's partner. In the next new episode on November 10, however, fans will see Eva teaming up with Maggie instead, and an exclusive episode clip reveals what Maggie really thinks of Eva so far. Take a look at the clip, seen above!

The clip is actually quite interesting right off the bat, with a mention of Nina after the end of FBI: Most Wanted in the spring to explain Scola's absence and Maggie revealing that OA is still recovering from his near-death experience in the previous episode that may have introduced a new FBI big bad. (That episode is available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.) Then, Eva asks for Maggie's thoughts on her work so far, as Maggie respects her enough not to sugarcoat her honest opinion.

Instead of bristling at the critiques from her temporary partner, Eva simply said "Noted" and seemed to take Maggie's comments the constructive way that the longtime 26 Fed agent intended them. CBS' logline for the epsiode, called "Falsetto," drops a few more details about what the new teammates will be investigating:

Maggie partners with Eva to hunt a killer after a shocking daytime stabbing in an NYC park. After a subsequent murder, they realize the assassin has a hit list, begging the question: 'Who's on it and who's next?'

An assassin having a hit list after a public murder in New York City seems like a case that would normally require all hands on deck, so it should be interesting to see how Maggie and Eva handle all the complexities without their usual partners on hand.

When Missy Peregrym spoke with CinemaBlend about her thoughts on Maggie and relationships, she previewed an episode that was "really fun" to film with Juliana Aidén Martinez, "just to have two girls out there kicking ass."

I was always a fan of when FBI would team up Maggie and Tiff every once in a while; after Dani wasn't around long enough for what felt like a proper one-episode partnership this season, I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of duo Maggie and Eva are.

Find out with the "Falsetto" episode of FBI, airing on Monday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of a new episode of Watson Season 2. This has been FBI's first season on Monday nights, as well as its first season without a spinoff since the premiere of FBI: Most Wanted in early 2020.

Despite the cancellations of Most Wanted and FBI: International, FBI seems to be fitting in well on Mondays. As for how well Maggie and Eva will fit together as a duo... well, fans will just have to find out with the next new installment of Season 8.