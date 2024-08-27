Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie Talk 'Blink Twice' Twist Ending (And More SPOILERS)
WARNING: Major spoilers ahead!
Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut ‘Blink Twice’ is in theaters now, and features a bonkers ending that will blow audience’s minds. Watch the film’s stars, Naomi Ackie and Kravitz’s fiancé Channing Tatum, discuss the ending, the “twisted” line improvised by Zoë Kravitz and their Shakespearean approach to playing that big finale.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:15 - Channing Tatum’s Favorite Line In ‘Blink Twice’ Was Improvised By Zoë Kravitz
01:03 - The Alternate Version Of ‘Blink Twice’s’ Twist Ending
01:30 - Channing Tatum’s Poker Face Playing The ‘Blink Twice’ Twist
01:45 - Naomi Ackie Discusses Shakespearean Tragedy “As A Thespian”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.