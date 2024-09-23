‘You Sit Down And You Watch’: Chicago Med’s New Showrunner Talks Taking Over After 9 Seasons And Resolving Ripley’s Cliffhanger
Chicago Med is entering a new era.
After a long hiatus, the three shows of One Chicago are returning to NBC’s Wednesday night lineup in the 2024 TV schedule. In the Season 10 premiere, Chicago Med has a big cliffhanger to resolve after Season 9 ended with Dr. Mitch Ripley accused of assaulting Liliana’s sketchy brother, and at least one character won’t be back for it. The biggest change for Season 10 happened behind the scenes, however, with Allen MacDonald taking over as showrunner after previous co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov left the series. The new boss spoke with CinemaBlend about preparing for the top job as well as resolving the cliffhanger ASAP.
Allen MacDonald comes to Chicago Med with plenty of TV experience as executive producer on shows like CSI and 13 Reasons Why, but he’s a newcomer to One Chicago. So, how does one prepare to step into the role as showrunner for a series already nine full seasons and nearly 200 episodes in? I asked MacDonald that very question, and he shared:
Well, there are certainly more unpleasant ways to prepare for a new job than binge-watching a hit TV show! A lot has changed on Chicago Med over the course of those 176 episodes, including many of the original series regulars departing. MacDonald is no stranger to medical dramas, as he went on to say:
One Chicago overall is a pretty reliable place in primetime to laugh and cry, and more of that seemingly will be on the way with Med this fall. (If you also want to check out any or all of the 176 episodes so far, you can find the first nine seasons streaming with a Peacock subscription.) MacDonald went on to share what stories he was particularly looking forward to picking up in this new era of Chicago Med:
Jessy Schram’s Hannah and Luke Mitchell’s Ripley took a bit of time last season for their sparks to catch fire, but the two were in the early stages of a pretty sweet romance… before the Season 9 finale ended on the bombshell accusation against him that he’d brutally beaten a man he had every reason to dislike. I noted to the new showrunner that he inherited quite the cliffhanger to start Season 10, and he responded:
So, Chicago Med isn’t wasting any time in addressing the question of whether or not Ripley was truly involved in the attack on Pawel, but that’s not quite how it will feel for Hannah. Allen MacDonald also confirmed that the Season 10 premiere is jumping ahead “about a month” from the Season 9 premiere, which means several weeks of Ripley not telling Hannah the full story.
With so much happening so quickly to start Chicago Med Season 10, what kind of conversations did Allen MacDonald have with previous showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov for the passing of the torch? MacDonald explained, saying:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Fortunately, the wait for the Season 10 premiere is nearly over, as Chicago Med returns to NBC on Wednesday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET to start One Chicago Wednesdays for the fall. In case you need a refresher on the cliffhanger from back in May, take a look:
Chicago Med will continue airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET throughout the tenth season, followed by Chicago Fire Season 13 at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. Season 12 at 10 p.m. ET, all on NBC. Be sure to check back with CinemaBlend for more on One Chicago!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).