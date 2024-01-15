'You're On The Ride With Her': Chicago P.D. Boss Opens Up About Upton's Big Changes For Season 11
Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan talks Upton's changes after the time jump.
Chicago P.D. fans have been waiting much longer than usual for payoff on the previous season's ending, but that wait is nearly over for Season 11. The hit cop drama will return to the NBC lineup in the 2024 TV schedule to establish what happened after the life-or-death cliffhanger back in the spring... but a six-month time jump means a lot will have changed in-universe. When I spoke with showrunner Gwen Sigan about the upcoming season, she opened up about Upton's progress after half a year.
Upton unfortunately had to spend much of Season 10 (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription) trying to process her husband leaving her behind to rejoin the Army, following the episode that said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead. She took a big step toward the end of the season when she removed her wedding ring, but the Upstead story (which you can revisit with our rundown) didn't feel over.
Gwen Sigan, who stepped up as Chicago P.D. showrunner for the ninth season, spoke with CinemaBlend about what's on the way. Noting that we'd already started to see Upton move forward last year, I asked how much the detective has progressed by the time Season 11 picks up, and Sigan shared:
Upton's new status quo in Season 11 will be different from what it was prior to the six-month time jump, but it sounds like her journey is very much still ongoing. Fans should prepare to go "on the ride with her" in the premiere, for better or worse! Some early looks at the first episode of 2024 show that she's a little banged up, so this could be a rough case for her.
According to the episode description from NBC, Tracy Spiridakos' character will be at odds with a mental health clinician working with the team, touching on her personal struggles. Voight will evidently a source of support for her, which is certainly a far cry from their dynamic just a few seasons ago. Upton-centric episodes have tended to be quite emotional since Halstead's departure; time will tell if that's the case for the Season 11 premiere.
Of course, the episode – called "Unpacking" – will have more to do than follow Upton's journey, as Ruzek's fate was the big cliffhanger of Season 10 after he was shot by Callum Beck. The six-month time jump presumably means missing the immediate aftermath of his surgery, but an update on the officer has been a long time coming.
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 17 at 10 p.m. ET to see Ruzek's fate and whatever Upton has done on what the showrunner describes as "autopilot" in the Season 11 premiere of Chicago P.D. You can also check back with CinemaBlend for more of what Gwen Sigan shared about P.D.'s new season.
This coming Wednesday will be a big night of One Chicago premiere action, as Chicago Fire boss Andrea Newman has explained a Stellaride moment on the way with Tayler Kinney's return in Season 12 and Chicago Med's showrunners previewed Hannah and Archer in Season 9. Fire will air at 9 p.m. ET and Med at 8 p.m. ET, all on NBC.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Erik Swann
By Mick Joest