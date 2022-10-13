Chicago P.D. Star Benjamin Levy Aguilar Breaks Down Torres' Intense Transformation, Plus 'Beautiful' Upton Moments That Were Cut
Torres was on a wild ride in Chicago P.D.'s latest episode, and the star broke it down.
Spoilers ahead for Episode 4 of Chicago P.D. Season 10, called “Donde Vives.”
Chicago P.D. has officially entered the post-Halstead era of Season 10, and “Donde Vives” was a fast-paced episode that explored Dante Torres and why he is the way that he is as a cop. A shocking murder of a loved one brought the Intelligence Unit to Torres’ own neighborhood, and he had to try and use his connections to friends and family to crack the case. It was a doozy of a case for the rookie cop to handle, and new series regular Benjamin Levy Aguilar spoke to CinemaBlend about Torres’ transformation by the end… and the scenes with Upton that fans didn’t get to see.
The episode ended with Torres facing the threat that something bad could happen to his mother if they stayed in the neighborhood, and the young cop more or less snapped and took off his badge and gun for a brawl with a man who finally broke his restraint. After a pretty brutal beating, it’s safe to say that Torres won that brawl, but it wasn't a happy ending. Benjamin Levy Aguilar spoke about how his character will be different after the end of “Donde Vives,” saying:
While Torres and the rest of the team did manage to close the case and get some justice for Provi, there was some serious collateral damage for the rookie cop and the people he cared about back in the neighborhood. He stayed on the straight and narrow during the investigation (at least by Intelligence standards), but the episode didn’t exactly end well for him. The actor continued:
Torres clearly passed a point of no return by the end of “Donde Vives,” and only time will tell whether his character will be noticeably different as Season 10 continues. “Donde Vives” was a showcase for Benjamin Levy Aguilar that filled in a lot of blanks about his character, whose backstory was only touched on when Aguilar appeared as a guest star as Halstead’s temporary partner back in Season 9. (You can rewatch that episode streaming with a Peacock subscription.)
Of course, the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer means that Torres no longer has Halstead around as the mentor who brought him into the Intelligence Unit, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar also opened up about how Halstead’s absence affects Torres. “Donde Vives” did give Torres at least one little moment with almost all the cops in Intelligence, with Burgess and Ruzek giving him some tips while Atwater and Voight were more hands-on with him. He even had a moment with Platt!
Notably, however, Torres did not have a one-on-one moment with Upton. In fact, most of the unit seemed to be giving her a lot of space in the wake of her husband rejoining the army and heading to Bolivia. After Torres didn’t get a moment with Upton in this episode, Benjamin Levy Aguilar revealed that there were actually plans for some interactions that didn’t make the final cut. When asked whether fans can expect some Upton/Torres interactions, the actor shared:
So, Chicago P.D. planned some “beautiful moments” for Upton and Torres in the wake of losing the man who they both love (in their very different ways), but they never made it to the screen for “Donde Vives.” Aguilar is enthusiastic about hoping to get some of those moments with Tracy Spiridakos as Upton, however, so fans can cross their fingers that we see them sharing some scenes moving forward after Torres’ transformation.
You can look forward to new episodes of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, and expect more of two new characters in the first half of the season. One Chicago is already going strong this fall, although Fire tragically killed off a character, and Med is already setting the stage for the departure of another.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.