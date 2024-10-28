Chris Evans Had The Coolest Reaction To Ryan Reynolds’ Suggestion For The Deadpool And Wolverine End Credits Scene, But I’m Still Shocked At How It Came Together
When Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine roared into theaters, the movie was as much a love letter to the 20th Century Fox era of comic book movies as it was an extension of the ongoing MCU. We were able to see the return of classic characters like Elektra (Jennifer Garner) and Blade (Wesley Snipes) – which might have indirectly led to the new Blade being delayed – and Chris Evans got a chance to play Johnny Storm one more time before Marvel reboots The Fantastic Four. But Evans also had a foul-mouthed end credits scene in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the film’s editors broke down how that incredibly funny sequence came together.
Hopefully if you are reading this story, you already have seen Deadpool & Wolverine, and know that in the movie’s last end-credits scene, Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) confesses to actually saying all of those horrible things about Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). For the bulk of the film, we thought Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) was lying to sell Johnny out with Cassandra. But according to film editors Dean Zimmerman and Shane Reid, Evans was always more than game to embrace this bonkers finale.
We spoke with Zimmerman and Reid about their work on Deadpool & Wolverine, which currently is available on Digital and Blu-ray. When it came to that last Evans scene, Zimmerman told us:
It blows my mind how a lot of the Deadpool movies come together in the moment. Granted, there’s intense work and preparation put into things like the “Bye Bye Bye” opening sequence. But Ryan Reynolds’ improvisational skills lead to jokes and riffs being added, quite often right up until the movie is delivered to theaters.
As Zimmerman explained to CinemaBlend:
The Chris Evans moments in Deadpool and Wolverine are a big part of the reason why we have added this Blu-ray to our MCU collection. We have no clue when we might be seeing more stories from the Deadpool universe, so we have to appreciate the ones that we have, while we have them.
