'I Don't Get To Say Dialogue Like This:' Chris Evans Opens Up About Hilarious Deadpool And Wolverine Monologue, And How Ryan Reynolds Humorously Tried To Help Him

This article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine, so read on at your own discretion.

Chris Evans seemingly hung up his Captain America shield after his last appearance as Steve Rogers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. However, the charismatic actor returned for the to the Marvel Cinematic Universe amid the 2024 schedule of movies, thanks to Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine and the Merc with the Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds. If you haven't seen the Lightyear star's amazing BTS posts from the set of DP3 , he stepped back into the fiery shoes of Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, reprising his role from the Fox-produced Fantastic Four films. Now, he's specifically opening up more about his return and that wild monologue he had to deliver, which Reynolds humorously offered to help with.

The Knives Out star explained that the invitation to play Storm again came from Ryan Reynolds a couple of years ago. In an exclusive chat with People , the former Cap star spoke about how Reynolds pitched the reprisal, which allowed him to wear that suit (you know the one). As Mr. Evans he put it:

I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked. He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely. So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn't pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it.

And, clearly, so were audiences, because Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office records for Marvel, thanks in part to all the wonderful cameos that Ryan Reynolds brought to the table. But the true icing on the cake was a hilarious moment that called for Chris Evans to use some language that would make Steve Rogers blush.

During the movie, Wade Wilson caused Johnny Storm's death after he told the villainous Cassandra Nova that the FF member was talking serious trash about her. Storm pleaded his innocence, while Wilson denied that he made the whole situation up. Well, for those wise enough to stick around through the credits, there was a juicy bonus, which led to Wade's vindication. A recording showed that Chris Evans' Johnny did indeed deliver a side-splitting monologue loaded with expletives and risqué humor. With that, Evans dished that Ryan Reynolds jokingly suggested a method to help him deliver the dialogue, which Evans rebuffed:

Ryan was like, 'Listen, if we need cue cards...' and I was like, 'Cue cards? I'm showing up off-book.’

Getting to deliver such spirited lines was a welcome change for the Snowpiercer actor, who relished diving back into the playful persona of Johnny Storm while embracing the R-rated tone of the Deadpool movies. He added:

I don't get to say dialogue like this. Trust me. I'm going to enjoy every second of this. Memorized.

While many would have loved to have seen Chris Evans return as Cap rather than the Human Torch, his return as Johnny Storm was a delightful surprise. It was one of my favorite cameos in the film, making me smile from ear to ear and wanting to yell, "Flame on!" (However, if you disagree, check out our list of 12 of the biggest Deadpool & Wolverine cameos and seven you may have missed!) While I'm sad that Johnny (this variant anyways) is now dead, it was all worth it if it meant that Evans was able to deliver that absolutely hilarious and filthy monologue.

