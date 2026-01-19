The Amazing Improvisation Leonardo DiCaprio And Jonah Hill Worked Into Wolf Of Wall Street
Leonardo DiCaprio has had a storied film career. From starring in Titanic, to making films with Martin Scorsese, and headlining last year’s cinematic masterpiece One Battle After Another, DiCaprio continues to prove himself as THE actor of his generation. Now, he’s looking back at some of his most memorable performances, including The Wolf of Wall Street. The Oscar winner revealed that the film was a product of a very free set, and incredible improvisational work with Jonah Hill.
In a recent interview with Time Magazine for his Entertainer of the Year profile, DiCaprio opened up about some of his iconic movies, like The Revenant and even his stint on Growing Pains. Of course, you can’t talk about DiCaprio's roles without discussing Wolf of Wall Street. His chemistry with Jonah Hill is electric, and the duo even worked together again in a producing capacity later on. DiCaprio lauded his co-star for incredible improvisational work that ended up being what made the film so wild. He said:
This sentiment rings true based on what other people on set have said about Hill. In an interview with the late Rob Reiner last year, the legendary actor/director also praised the comedian for his superb improvisational skills. He also revealed one of the funniest scenes in The Wolf of Wall Street was improvised between himself and Hill. He told Interview Magazine:
The whole scene is absolutely iconic and so memorable. The Wolf in general is one of those movies you can turn on at any time, and at any point in the film and still have a good time. The entertainment value is high, while also being a tremendously well written film, even if some of that writing was seemingly done in the moment. DiCaprio credits a lot of the success of that film to the loose set that Scorsese created that allowed actors to play around with the material. He explained:
This sounds like an absolute blast. While there was a lot demanded of DiCaprio, like graphic sex scenes, winding monologues and quick comedic timing, it seems like he had an absolute blast. He speaks about that time in his life in the fondest way, and I’d love to see him do something that explosive again. He’s about to work with Scorsese again on What Happens at Night and maybe these two can recreate the same magic. Whatever it is, I can’t wait to see it.
