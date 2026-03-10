One Major Fashion Designer Has Already Seen Season 3 Of Euphoria, And I Have Never Been More Jealous

The wait for Euphoria is finally almost over. Four years after the Season 2 finale dropped, Season 3 will be premiering on Sunday, April 12 on HBO and with an HBO Max subscription on the 2026 TV schedule. There will definitely be a lot going on from the looks of the Euphoria trailer, and I cannot wait to see what happens. However, one major fashion designer has already seen the new season, and I have never been more jealous.

Four years is a long time to wait for a new season, and it was only a few months ago that fans got their first look at Euphoria Season 3. Not surprisingly, though, there have been some people who have seen the new season, probably people on production, maybe some of the cast, and apparently, a big fashion designer. Euphoria creator and showrunner Sam Levinson told Vogue that he’s shown friend, Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli the third season of the hit A24 series, and what I would give to have been a fly on the wall during those screenings:

And Pierpaolo has been one of the first people that I shared the new episodes [of Euphoria] with. Because I wanted to hear his thoughts, and I wanted to start to exchange ideas about music and imagery and color and character. And so I sent it to him very early on.

In hindsight, it makes sense for Levinson to show Piccioli the episodes if he wanted to swap ideas with him and get his take on something, but to know that Piccioli has been sitting on those episodes for who knows how long, and was maybe one of the first people to see the new season, is mind-blowing. Especially since you wouldn’t think that a fashion designer would be one of the first to watch it, but Levinson’s reasoning makes sense, especially since they are friends, and they are both creative. Regardless, I need those episodes now more than ever.

As someone who has been truly waiting for Euphoria Sundays to return since the Season 2 finale released back in 2022, I could not be more excited for Season 3 to finally be here in a matter of weeks. And it sounds like Levinson went through a lot to make sure that this season is the best one yet, otherwise, it probably wouldn’t have taken four years to make.

While I am jealous of Piccioli for getting a look at the new season before anyone else, having to wait who knows how long before being able to talk about it with anyone other than Levison is probably hard, and I would rather wait than not be able to speak about it.

Soon, everyone will be talking about Euphoria Season 3, premiering on April 12. With the time jump, there is no telling where everyone will be in their lives. Even though the trailer gave fans a little taste, you still don’t know what exactly will be in store, and I am pumped to see what happens.