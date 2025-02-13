Cobra Kai’s Cast Tell Us Their Favorite Fight Scenes Throughout The Show’s Six Seasons, And Mary Mouser Made The Best Pick

Spoilers are down below for Cobra Kai! If you're not caught up, you can catch the completed series now on with a Netflix subscription .

After seven years, Cobra Kai has officially come to an end. Kicking its way onto the 2025 Netflix schedule , the series dropped its last five episodes of Season 6 on February 13. Through all of these seasons and stories, there have been plenty of epic fights, but Mary Mouser, who played Samantha LaRusso, gave me a great answer when I asked her what she thinks is the best fight scene.

Cobra Kai's karate fights are honestly some of the most entertaining aspects of the show, and when I spoke to the cast prior to the last episodes premiering, they had various answers when it comes to the best of the best. Some mentioned the school hallway fight during the Season 2 finale or the fight that took place in the LaRusso house. However, Mary Mouser, after commenting on her time sparring and training with the cast, picked one of the ultimate fights between her and Peyton List (Tory):

We've had a lot of fun too, though, with sparring and training scenes that I don't know if I would call them fights, but I've had a couple of those that I love and treasure. But I feel like my Season 4 fight with Peyton on the mat was probably my favorite so far…

The fight took place at the All-Valley Tournament at the end of Season 4. It felt like the ultimate matchup between the two girls, especially after both Sam and Tory had gone through a lot the last few seasons, from their fight in the hallway that left Sam with PTSD to their multiple times butting heads.

However, not that long after, Mouser actually picked another scene – one that is maybe a lot deeper and is just as meaningful as the Sam vs. Tory fight:

Actually, no, that's a lie. I just thought about it. Well, it's not a lie. That is definitely one of my favorites, but I just thought about it – the one I always forget is the Sam vs Sam-sais.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Sam Vs. Sam Showdown

What Mouser is referring to is the fight that Sam literally has in her head. During Season 3, she goes into a sensory deprivation tank to help with her anxiety about what happened with the school fight, Tory, and figure out who she's trying to be. While in there, she quite literally is fighting against her shadow self in her mind, against her own demons, and against her fear.

Now, that is a great pick.

There was so much that went into this fight in general. According to Netflix Tudum , Mary Mouser even broke down the scene to show that they really went all out to show the difference between the dark version of Sam and the light version of her, even down to the nail color.

The fights in this show are some of the best-choreographed fights out there – it's truly what makes Cobra Kai one of the best shows to binge on Netflix . Yet, there is just something about this fight that Mouser picked that means so much to me. It's more than just a fight – it's the personification of the unknown and fear itself, and from the way Mouser speaks on it with Tudum, it clearly meant so much to her that she got it right.