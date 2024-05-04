Corey Feldman Explains Why The Masked Singer Was An ‘Eye-Opening’ Experience, And I’m So Happy For Him

The Masked Singer, by most celebrity accounts, is a great show to be on even though it doesn't pay well and the costumes can be uncomfortable and lead to falling over. While so many have the same experience, so often I'll speak to a celebrity who had a truly unique time on the show. That is exactly what happened with the recently eliminated actor behind Seal, Corey Feldman, as he told CinemaBlend why being on the show was such an "eye-opening" experience.

I had a great time speaking to Feldman, who was unable to survive the Group B Finals on Season 11 of The Masked Singer. I asked the actor what it was like performing anonymously, especially as someone who has been a public figure since childhood when he was a part of The Goonies cast. Feldman said he really enjoyed playing the Seal, and he explained how appearing on the show led to something he didn't expect:

Once it was revealed I was able to go back and start looking at all the hashtags and all the threads about Seal. And the amazing thing was just seeing the compliments that I was getting on my voice, the compliments that I was getting as a talented singer without them knowing who it was because it was like, you know, yeah, there's both good and bad that comes with being Corey Feldman. There's certainly a lot of people that compliment me, but there's also a lot of people that will attack me just because it's me.

Corey Feldman has pursued a music career for years, but it's fair to say he's faced a lot of public scrutiny in doing so. His 2016 performance on Today went viral for all the wrong reasons, and an encore performance that October didn't really sway a ton into thinking he was as equally talented at singing as he was acting.

That hasn't stopped the actor from continuing his music, however, and apparently, it seems there could've been some bias in the critiques of his voice. Corey Feldman confirmed to CinemaBlend that he was happy to see a positive reaction to his performances as Seal on The Masked Singer, even though he didn't end up winning:

And so it was really nice to hear people just saying, ‘Man, this guy's got an incredible voice. He's really good whoever he is.’ I can't wait to find out stuff like that. And that really did a lot for my internal, you know, kind of inner child. A little bit of validation there for the inner child just knowing that people do love me without it being me, you know, just judging me based on my talent. So that was really eye-opening and really nice for me.

Corey Feldman has nothing to be ashamed of, as he went home the same night as former American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard. Gumball, who is still unmasked, went on to be the Group B finalist and my personal frontrunner I felt Season 11 has lacked thus far. I can't say that an untalented singer could last up against that type of talent, and Feldman certainly held his own. Overall, I'm happy this was such an "eye-opening" and "nice" experience for him.

As far as what's next for the actor musically, he's set to kick off a Loserville tour with artists such as Limp Bizkit, Bones, N8NOFACE and Riff Raff. That's sure to be quite an experience for anyone who snags a ticket to attend.

Of course, The Masked Singer is still on the road to crowning the winner of Season 11, so be sure to tune into Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET to see what's next. Don't forget there's also some great television coming as we move into May in full force, so check out the 2024 TV schedule and see what's up.