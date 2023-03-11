Cynthia Erivo Names The Wicked Song She Can’t Wait For Hardcore Fans To Experience
Time to defy some expectations!
The casting of actor Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the two-part adaptation of Wicked is just one of the many reasons to be excited for director Jon M. Chu’s latest effort in the world of musicals. With plenty of room for changes and all sorts of interesting renditions of moments we’ve seen in the smash stage musical, no one truly knows what to expect - except not to see this film on the calendar of 2023 new movie releases. However, if you ask Cynthia Erivo about the one song she can’t wait for hardcore fans to experience, the answer might legitimately surprise you.
Like myself, you’re probably expecting “Defying Gravity” to be the answer to that very question. But as I found out during the press day for Netflix’s (opens in new tab) Luther: The Fallen Sun, Cynthia Erivo had another equally iconic song chosen as the moment she can’t wait to show the world. Here’s what she told me when I spoke with her on behalf of CinemaBlend for the Idris Elba-led franchise film:
Anyone who’s been on social media, especially TikTok, knows that particular Stephen Schwartz tune has had its day in the sun, almost as much as Wicked’s show-stopping Act I closer. It still circulates as a meme on the trendy social network, and was coincidentally sampled by Ariana Grande, the Glinda the Good Witch to Erivo’s Elphaba.
Acting as a big makeover scene between these new friends and roommates, it’s a moment that most Wicked fans probably had on their list of most anticipated experiences. Thanks to Cynthia Erivo’s comments, “Popular” is probably going to live up to its own name yet again, jumping up some lists by more than a few spots.
Wicked as a two-part experience sounds even more exciting when listening to Erivo talk about her enthusiasm for the project. Her infectious glee for the award-winning musical’s cinematic transition cannot be underestimated, especially since Cynthia Erivo had already teased some of Wicked’s cinematic changes. Expanding on that subject, she also offered the following comments discussing how big the production on the whole is going:
Two movies means plenty of opportunities to expand and reconstruct the Wicked lore, as well as room for more show stoppers from Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and the rest of the impressive Wicked film cast. It’s the sort of thing that could drive fans crazy with anticipation, especially since it’s a little under two years until the movie hits theaters.
In the same breath, hearing Ms. Erivo hype things up in the best way possible is only going to do wonders for the popularity of Universal’s big musical gamble. What other amazing changes and delights should we expect? We don’t know at the moment, but what we do know about Wicked is that Part One will open in theaters on December 24, 2024. Meanwhile, you can see Cynthia Erivo butting heads with Idris Elba in the thrilling cast for Luther: The Fallen Sun, which is currently streaming on Netflix.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro.
