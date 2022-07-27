Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Xochitl Gomez Shares Deleted America Chavez Scene She Wishes Had Been Kept In The Marvel Movie

While Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange was obviously the central character of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we also spend a lot of time with another popular Marvel Comics superhero in this Marvel movie: America Chavez, played by The Baby-Sitters Club’s Xochitl Gomez. Earth-616’s Strange found himself protecting America from Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and these two went through a lot of craziness together, particularly on Earth-838. However, while chatting with CinemaBlend, Gomez shared one America-focused deleted scene from Multiverse of Madness that she wishes had been kept in the final cut.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Xochitl Gomez about her time on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is now available to buy on Digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD, and can also be streamed by Disney+ subscribers. After I asked if there were any moments with America Chavez that she liked that audiences didn’t get to see, the actress recalled a scene involving her character and the Earth-838 version of Christine Palmer, played by Rachel McAdams. As Gomez explained:

Yeah, that's actually a good question, because people have been asking me that, and I think I just actually thought about one. I had a great scene with Rachel McAdams that I was actually sad got cut out at the end of the day. But it was a great moment of girl bonding where Christine had to kind of trust America in order to save Strange. But at the end of they they cut it, but it was just one of those scenes [with] two women communicating to one another and it really showed that powerful message of girl power.

Like Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams got to play more than one variation of her character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After briefly appearing as Earth-616’s Christine at the beginning of the movie, with the story’s main Strange attending her wedding, McAdams resurfaced as Earth-838’s Christine, who worked for the Illuminati and was initially distrustful of both 616-Strange and America Chavez. Initially these two were imprisoned by 838-Christine and the Illuminati due to both America’s ability to travel across the multiverse and remembering how dangerous 838-Strange had been. However, upon 616-Wanda Maximoff coming in to kill nearly all of the Illuminati, 616-Strange had to intervene, and America was freed from confinement so that she, Strange and 838-Christine could escape the Illuminati facility.

As Xochitl Gomez explained to me, this deleted scene where America Chavez needed to convince Earth-838’s Christine Palmer to trust her so she could help save Earth-616 Doctor Strange enhanced the story in her eyes. But evidently in the midst of putting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness together, director Sam Raimi and his team felt it wasn’t necessary to what they would deliver to moviegoers, so it was trimmed out. While it’s unclear if we’ll ever see 838-Christine again given how things ended between her and 616-Strange, Multiverse of Madness’ ending showed America training in the mystic arts at Earth-616's Kamar-Taj, so in addition to her multiversal powers, she'll soon have magic at her disposal too.

CinemaBlend will share if/when Xochitl Gomez’s next appearance as America Chavez is announced, but until then, take a look through our guide of upcoming Marvel movies, which now includes what’s been officially lined up for Phase 5 and some details on Phase 6.