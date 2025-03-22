As Wanda’s Fate Remains Ambiguous, Elizabeth Olsen Reveals How Doctor Strange 2 Reshoots Affected Production

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge, with a ton of characters popping up in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain characters are fan favorites. Chief among them is Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, although her fate was left ambiguous during Doctor Strange 2's ending. As that debate rages on, the actress shared about how reshoots affected production.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda seemingly sarcrficed herself to destroy the Darkhold forever. But fans weren't convinced she was actually gone, and are waiting for her to return in upcoming Marvel movies. While speaking with The Playlist, the actress revealed that her character's story wasn't affected by reshoots, as she wasn't available to film them. In her words:

I was filming [HBO’s limited series] Love and Death. So, what I did is what stayed. I think that there were a lot of reshoots, but not really pertaining to what I did.

Interesting. So while quite a bit could have been changed thanks to reshoots, it sounds like Wanda's story in Doctor Strange 2 was always set in the stone. That included making The Scarlet Witch a murderous villain, as well as her "sacrifice" at the end of the sequel's main narrative. Hopefully Kevin Feige and company offer fans some information about when we might see her return to the shared universe.

After WandaVision's series finale, it seemed like Olsen's signature Avenger was feeling contrite over the hex she placed on the town of Westview. But the Darkhold seemingly corrupted her, and she was willing to kill to be reunited with her sons. In the same interview, the His Three Daughters actress spoke about that pivot, saying:

It was an interesting turn, but one that I was excited to take and and really kind of relish in it instead of tiptoe into it. I thought it was kind of something delicious. I thought it was a fun opportunity.

While some fans took umbrage with this choice for the character, you can't deny that Elizabeth Olsen once again crushed it playing Wanda. She was equal parts terrifying and tragic throughout Doctor Strange 2, and was able to atone for her actions by destroying the Darkhold throughout the multiverse. Still, I'm hoping this won't be the last we'll see of The Scarlet Witch.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel's tight security keeps things on lock, so there are countless questions about what's coming down the line. Fans are hoping to see lots of their favorite characters throughout Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and there are a number of rumors swirling about how Wanda might factor into the multiversal story of The Russo Brothers' next two blockbusters.

Unfortunately, fans are likely going to have to try and stay patient as development on the upcoming Avengers movies comes together. After all, Doomsday isn't even on the 2025 movie release list. All I know is Wanda better be coming back, one way or another.