Kathryn Hahn Knows The Veteran MCU Characters She Wants Agatha To Meet, And I Really Hope These Crossovers Happen

Marvel is now gearing up for its next big crossover event. Last week we learned who will make up the massive cast of Avengers: Doomsday in an incredible five and a half hour livestream event. One thing we learned is that the movie will seemingly have a surprisingly few socerers. This is unfortunate if only because Kathryn Hahn wants to see Agatha Harkness go head to head with some of the best.

In a recent appearance on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube Channel, Kathryn Hahn was asked what other Marvel characters she’d like to see Agatha work with, and she dropped a couple of perfect names in fellow magic users Doctor Stranke and Loki. Hahn said…

I have been asked this, and I think maybe Doctor Strange or Loki would be really fun. Mischievous magic.

“Mischevious Magic” sounds like the perfect name for a Disney+ Marvel series starring Hahn and Tom Hiddleston. I don’t know what they would do. I don’t know if they would be allies or adversaries. What I do know is that such a pairing would be absolutely incredible, and now I need to see it happen.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Seeing Agatha Harkness go up against Doctor Strange would also be quite special. Considering that both Agatha and Strange have fought Scarlet Witch, seeing the two of them face off against each other would complete the circle. Of course, speaking of the Scarlet Witch, Kathryn Hahn indicates she’d also like a rematch. She added…

Yeah, I think like a wizard or like a mischief maker. Also, of course, Scarlet Witch.

Unfortunately, anybody looking forward to any of these crossovers may have a while to wait. There’s been no indication of any future for Agatha, either in the form of a second season of Agatha All Along or a related spinoff. Also, of every name mentioned above, only Tom Hiddelston was among those listed to appear in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday.

While it’s still possible others, and even Hahn herself, could end up part of the movie, it’s unlikely the cast revealed so far is complete, both Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olson had previously indicated they wouldn’t be in the film, so not seeing their names in the live stream only confirms what had already been known. Of course, Cumberbatch later reversed course and said he would be in Doomsday, so at this point, anything is possible.

Agatha All Along seemed to confirm that the Scarlet Witch is dead following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While death is certainly no barrier to a character making an on-screen appearance, when and if there are plans to see Wanda again, once expects her return would be a big deal. Perhaps that could be the focus of a new Disney+ series.

At the end of the day, the door is never closed on any popular MCU character, so seeing Agatha Harkness again certainly seems likely. Whether she'd get a chance to work alongside these other characters or not is another question.