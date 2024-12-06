After Elsbeth's Holiday Episode Delivered A Christmas Surprise, The Newest Cast Member Explained Keeping Their Arrival Secret With A Wicked Comparison
The big reveal was the holly-jolliest ending that Elsbeth Tascioni could have hoped for!
Spoilers ahead for the holiday episode of Elsbeth Season 2, called "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder," which will be available streaming via Paramount+ subscription.
Elsbeth celebrated the holiday season in the 2024 TV schedule with "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder," featuring Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer as the killer of the week. Celebrity Christmas Curator DeeDee Dashers' hopes of getting away with killing her husband were dashed by Elsbeth, but she was still sad that she'd be alone for Christmas. Kaya and Wagner saved the (holi)day by recruiting her son Teddy to show up and surprise his mom! It was a surprise for viewers as well, and new cast member Ben Levi Ross spoke with CinemaBlend about landing the role and a Wicked-esque twist.
Teddy had been mentioned on Elsbeth before, and the former lawyer told Kaya early in "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder" that he would be spending Christmas with his dad that year. The result? Elsbeth was in a Scrooge kind of mood for a decent chunk of the episode, and there was no sign that her son would arrive any sooner than the 2025 TV schedule at the earliest.
I was fortunate enough to speak with Broadway veteran and Tick, Tick... Boom cast member Ben Levi Ross about being cast to play Teddy opposite Carrie Preston's Elsbeth. Since CBS hadn't even announced that the character had been cast, I asked the actor: what was it like for him to keep the secret until the episode would air? Ross explained:
Ross will return as Teddy in the next episode for more than just a few moments in a Santa costume, and continuing to play the character meant he didn't have to step away from the show with nothing to do but wait. The actor went on to share how his situation reminds him of certain members of the Wicked cast. Fear not – if you don't want to be spoiled about the movie, you can keep scrolling down beyond the photo of Teddy below. Otherwise, here's what the actor told us:
It remains to be seen just how much Ben Levi Ross will appear in the second season of Elsbeth, and Carrie Preston's real-life husband Michael Emerson is on the way next week to cause some complications. Teddy definitely did get an introduction that sold him as the son of Elsbeth Tascioni, though! Who else would debut quite like this?
Of course, TV shows often film out of order due to scheduling. Knowing that Teddy would appear at the end of the Christmas episode as well as in the next one, I wondered if wearing the Santa costume was actually Ross' first scene of the series. He shared:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The big moment at the end of the Christmas episode was Elsbeth and Teddy sharing a warm, happy, merry and bright hug, and I at least was already sold on Carrie Preston and Ben Levi Ross playing mother and son. According to Ross, connecting with the Elsbeth leading lady was "easy." He said:
The wait isn't too much longer before we get to see more of Carrie Preston and Ben Levi Ross playing mother and son, and I for one am already on board after seeing their quick scene at the end of "Gold, Frankencense, and Murder." In case you missed it or just want to warm your heart all over again with another watch, check the scene out below:
Tune in to CBS on Thursday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET for the next new episode of Elsbeth, which will introduce Michael Emerson's tricky new character as well as feature more of Ben Levi Ross as Teddy. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the hit drama streaming with Paramount+, as well as The Good Wife and The Good Fight with Carrie Preston's appearances as Elsbeth Tascioni prior to getting her own show.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).