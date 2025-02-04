FBI: Most Wanted Boss Talks The Twisted 'Prize To Be Won' In The New Episode, And I'm Already Nervous For Remy

FBI: Most Wanted only just arrived in the 2025 TV schedule last week with the winter premiere that got messy for Nina, and the Fugitive Task Force is on the verge of a truly twisted case. Called "Ars Moriendi," the new Season 6 episode on February 4 involves the dark web and a deadly game, all while delivering a personal hurdle for Remy. Showrunner David Hudgins, who also wrote the episode, previewed to CinemaBlend what to expect from the next batch of most wanted killers in CBS' hit Tuesday lineup.

While it remains to be seen if Nina appears in "Ars Moriendi" after how the winter premiere ended, the episode sounds like one that will require all hands on deck. (The winter premiere is available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.) When I had the chance to ask David Hudgins about the latest episode he wrote for Most Wanted, he shared just how twisted the episode will get... and what the Latin title actually means:

‘Ars Moriendi’ delves into the twisted world of the dark web. These killers have completely immersed themselves in a digital world, numb to acts of violence thrown around casually on dark web sites. They have found status in the horrible acts they are committing. To them, there is some sort of prize to be won by perfecting ‘The Art of Dying.’ Remy and the team must try to stop them before their twisted audience eggs them on even further.

This will be the first episode penned by David Hudgins since the Season 6 premiere with its terrifying fugitive, and the bad guys of "Ars Moriendi" will evidently be horrifying in an entirely different way than the criminal who left me concerned for Remy's health back in October. It sounds like the "twisted" audience could be nearly as much of a problem for the Task Force as the actual killers. Airing on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 p.m. ET, the "Art of Dying" seems like a rough one for the whole team, based on what the showrunner said.

And based on the description from CBS for "Ars Moriendi," it could also be a rough one for Remy in his personal life. The final episode of 2024 ended with Remy and Abby's relationship in trouble when she declined his offer to move in with him while she was in the city, and that plot may be about to thicken. Per CBS:

After witnessing a murder in broad daylight, the Fugitive Task Force must hunt down a team of killers competing in a twisted online game. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby struggle to get on the same page.

Struggling to "get on the same page" of course doesn't mean that Remy and Abby's relationship is doomed. That said, Hana and Ethan's romance was also in trouble in the first half of Season 6, and their relationship seems to be done for good based on what she said to start 2025. Will Remy and Abby fare better in the new year?

Fans will have to tune in on February 4 to find out, but it seems that Remy will have plenty on his plate both professionally and personally. For now, the promo for "Ars Moriendi" gives a look at what to expect from the twisted case of the week. Take a look:

FBI: Most Wanted 6x10 Promo "Ars Moriendi" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

As always, FBI: Most Wanted wraps up CBS' Tuesday night of crime-righting action, following FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI at 8 p.m. ET. International is on the verge of bringing back Vo after her near-death experience, whereas Scola might need a break from FBI after his ordeal in the winter premiere.