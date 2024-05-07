As FBI: International's Complicated New Case Introduces Smitty's Family, Eva-Jane Willis Shares What 'Never Gets Old' About The Show
Here's what Eva-Jane Willis told us about Smitty's family joining FBI: International.
The third season of FBI: International has been quite eventful for the members of the Fly Team in the 2024 TV schedule, to say the least, and the wild ride isn't nearly over yet. Ahead of the farewell to Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, the next new episode on May 7 will introduce Smitty's family when the team travels to London on a case, and it's not going to be a happy reunion for the Europol agent. That said, there's an element of the show that Eva-Jane Willis continues to love, and she opened up to CinemaBlend about what to expect.
The next new episode of FBI: International is called "Touts" and will take the team to the U.K. after a former member of the Irish Republican Army – who became a U.S. citizen – is killed. As the violence only increases, the agents must find the responsible parties, and none other than Smitty's mom might be key to finding somebody with a connection to the situation. The episode photos alone show Smitty and her mom aren't going to be on the greatest terms.
For Eva-Jane Willis, however, this episode meant getting to film in her native U.K., telling CinemaBlend that she felt "incredibly proud to be filming opposite Big Ben and outside Tower Bridge," and that she felt like she was "doing my city proud by bringing this huge American show over to our little streets of London." When I asked if traveling all over for the show ever gets old, the actress shared:
Given that FBI: International has been renewed for Season 4, hopefully Willis can count on continuing to do something different every day as part of the cast, whether or not that Chicago Med alum joins as a series regular. She certainly got to do something new for "Touts," which will be the first episode featuring members of Smitty's family, and there will definitely be tension with her mom, played by Pippa Haywood. The actress shared what it was like to play mother and daughter with Haywood:
Smitty and her mom, Scarlett Garretson, may have a passive aggressive and complex relationship, but that wasn't the case for Eva-Jane Willis and Pippa Haywood in her guest-starring turn. Smitty's relationship with her dad will be a little different, but apparently, the three actors truly sold the family dynamic. Willis went on:
It sounds like Raines might be more comfortable with Scarlett and Terry Garretson than Smitty herself is, but fans will have to tune in on May 7 to find out for sure. It is safe to say that there's a reason why viewers haven't heard Smitty talking about her mom on a regular basis. Eva-Jane Willis said:
If it takes an IRA-related crisis for Smitty to reach out to her mom, it's not hard to believe that she usually tries to avoid Scarlett if she can help it! The actress went on, describing why Smitty reacts the way that she does in the episode:
The last time that FBI: International visited the hometown of a Europol agent, the episode revealed a lot of about Christiane Paul's Katrin Jaeger. Whether that will be the case for Smitty in "Touts" remains to be seen, but you can check out the promo for a taste of what's to come:
Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET for the "Touts" episode of FBI: International, or stream via a Paramount+ subscription. The show is set to say goodbye to Luke Kleintank soon, although it's not yet clear how the show will set up that farewell for Forrester. As always, International airs between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET, all on CBS.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).