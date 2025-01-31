After Jesse Lee Soffer Shared Photos Of FBI: International’s Mission To Paris, I’m Thinking Back On Vinessa Vidotto’s Comments About Wes And Vo

The first episode of FBI: International in the 2025 TV schedule picked up on the cliffhanger from back in the fall when Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) was shot and possibly on death's door, with Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) not handling it well, to say the least. Following the winter premiere with the Fly Team's desperate efforts to get justice for Vo, Soffer posted some photos from the cast's real-life trip to film in Paris and made me think of what Vinessa Vidotto told CinemaBlend about Wes and Vo.

Most of the episode went down in Paris, with most of the Fly Team in pursuit of Csonka. They couldn't save Vo themselves, but they could get justice for her if they could catch the man responsible for her grievous injuries. Throw in Raines (Carter Redwood) being kidnapped in Paris and the team having no way of knowing if Vo would survive or not, and they did not have a good time in the City of Light. Based on photos from Jesse Lee Soffer on Instagram, the cast had a much better time in France than their characters did:

I'd say that real-life friendship between Soffer and Station 19 alum Jay Hayden is on display in some of those photos! Considering that Wes and Tyler didn't have much to smile about, goofy grins from stars are fun to see. And fortunately, Vo did survive her injuries, so the Fly Team won't be mourning in the time jump following the winter premiere, as previewed by Vinessa Vidotto.

The actress didn't appear in the winter premiere at all, though, and previously opened up about thinking she "might be dying" when she filmed the fall finale. (Both the fall finale and winter premiere are available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.) She did confirm to CinemaBlend that she'll be back in Episode 10, however.

After seeing the Paris photos and remembering how the team went all-out while Vo may have been dying back in Budapest, I was reminded of when I asked Vinessa Vidotto: who on the Fly Team does Vo feel closest to? After all, she and Raines have had a bond over the years and she bonded with Tate in 2024, but Season 4 established the history with Wes. The actress settled the question, saying:

Oh, definitely with Wes. I have to say, when I was on the gurney in the ambulance, and I was being rolled into the hospital, when the group gathered and Smitty's like, 'What happened, is Vo okay, is she going to make it?' and there's blood all over Wes' hands – I didn't see that on the monitor. I didn't watch playback. I didn't know what performance they were giving and how they were feeling. I didn't know, I didn't ask. When I watched that, when it came out, Wes' reaction hit me. That got me for sure. He's the one who saved my life, so I think that's the person that Vo feels closest to.

It should be interesting to see if Vo's relationships shift at all in the wake of being shot and nearly dying. While she will be back on the Fly Team, Vinessa Vidotto shared that she doesn't think they "dive too deep into the trauma and experience of it all," but instead, the "underlying thing is that she felt like she failed the team, or has to prove to Wes that she belongs still." I doubt that any other characters would have any doubts about Vo belonging, but it's nice to know with certainty that the character will be back in action on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

As always, FBI: International airs between FBI at 8 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. Neither of International's sister shows had quite as big of cliffhangers to resolve in their winter premieres, but Scola avoided disaster on the original show while Nina had to consider accountability on the spinoff.