FBI: Most Wanted's Edwin Hodge Addresses Ray Cannon's Powerful Reveal And The 'Dirty Indiscretions' In The Fall Finale
The FBI: Most Wanted star opened up about the fall finale reveals and Ray Cannon's decisions.
Warning: spoilers ahead for the fall finale of FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, called “Appeal.”
FBI: Most Wanted has come to an end in 2022 with the fall finale that took the team down to Arkansas following the assassination of three prosecutors. What first seemed like the case of an affair leading to a murderous rampage turned out to be politically motivated by the ambitions of a racist and sexist judge. While a lot of blood was shed before the team could close the case, Ray Cannon had another injustice on his mind throughout the episode. After Ray’s decision and the reveals about his past, actor Edwin Hodge opened up to CinemaBlend.
The episode opened for Ray on the walk to work with Hana, when they happened upon a shouting match due to a landlord raising his longtime tenant's rent by a whopping $2000, which she couldn’t afford and was facing eviction for herself and her son. Ray tried to interfere, but was called away by a case before he could help. The woman’s situation stayed on his mind, and Hana dug up some public record dirt on the landlord for him.
After some hesitation about using it, he ultimately took what she’d found to try and help the woman and her son. Ray paid the landlord a visit and called him out for tax evasion. He gave the landlord two options: he calls his buddies at the IRS about the $75,000 in back taxes, or the woman and her son would get another lease instead of jacking up the rent. The landlord chose the option that didn’t involve jail and tens of thousands of dollars.
Ray giving the landlord the choice and then not actually reporting him guarantees that two innocent people will be able to stay in their home instead of being evicted, but it may not be something that he would have done if he was on the job. Former Chicago Fire actor Edwin Hodge addressed why his Most Wanted character handled the situation the way he did:
Ray fought injustice in this way while off the clock because he could identify with the woman and her son due to what he experienced with the gentrification in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. This was a happy ending for two innocent people getting to keep their home thanks to Ray, but Edwin Hodge leaves it to viewers to decide if not reporting the landlord was the moral choice.
The agent also opened up in "Appeal" about his past in New Orleans and how he has continued to face prejudice due to the color of his skin throughout his career. He revealed that he's had to overcome a lot of hate, assumptions, and doubts about his abilities, and it shed more light than ever on Ray as a character on FBI: Most Wanted.
Edwin Hodge shared how he approached the scene as an actor opposite co-star Keisha Castle-Hughes (who recently had her own intense episode with Hana’s kidnapping), and the message he wanted to convey:
Ray was calm but clear in opening up to Hana about how he has had to work twice as hard to get half as far, and it was obvious that watching two people go through what he had to endure all those years ago in New Orleans weighed on him. He found a way to fight injustice and keep the mother and son in their home, and he got a win this week. The situation showed a different side of the character, and the actor weighed in with his thoughts on seeing this side of Ray explored further in the second half of Season 4:
FBI: Most Wanted rarely follows cases for more than one episode, as the team usually catches their fugitive and moves on to the next. That said, the aftermath of cases can continue to affect the characters, as with the death of Jess back in Season 3. Hana teased Ray about wanting to see more of the woman he was trying to help; whether or not she appears again in the new year remains to be seen.
The show has officially finished with new episodes for 2022, but fans won’t have to wait too long into the 2023 TV premiere schedule for the return. FBI: Most Wanted (opens in new tab) comes back with the winter premiere on Tuesday, January 3 in its usual time slot of 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following FBI: International (which has featured less of Luke Kleintank for a good reason) at 9 p.m. and FBI (which just brought back Nina) at 8 p.m. You can also revisit past episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
