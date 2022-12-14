Did FBI Just Set Up Another Character's Departure With Big News In The Fall Finale?

Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of FBI Season 5, called “Fortunate Son.”

FBI has officially wrapped for 2022 with a fall finale that may have set up the departure of another character, not too long after Nina moved to another unit. Scola finally learned that she made a decision about whether or not to move forward with her pregnancy , and “Fortunate Son” dropped some news that might just mean Scola leaving the show.

Scola was thrilled when Nina happily informed him that she decided to keep the baby… and was less thrilled when she said that she wanted to raise the baby alone, to the extent that she was having paperwork drawn up for Scola to waive his rights as the father so that she could have control over her life (and her child’s life).

As if that wasn’t enough, Nina went on to reveal that she’s considering taking a job in an Intelligence Unit far from New York. (No, not the Chicago P.D. Intelligence Unit !) There’s a possible opening in the Los Angeles Intelligence Unit, and Nina was thinking about moving there. Just hours after hearing Scola talk about how much he hates L.A.!

Understandably, Scola quickly went from thrilled to confused to upset, and would initially only agree to look at the paperwork. After a tough case involving a dysfunctional relationship between a father and son that ended in tragedy, he told Nina that he couldn’t waive his rights. While he’ll work with her and give her the flexibility that she needs, he said he needs to be there too, and it’s “non-negotiable.”

Nina didn’t say anything else about Los Angeles but simply said “Okay” and “We can see how it goes” before dropping the news that they’re having a boy. She suggested that they go out to dinner and discuss baby names, and the subplot ended with both in happy tears and walking out of the FBI, holding hands.

Scola is clearly all-in on stepping up as a father for the child and has already promised flexibility to Nina; if she decides to relocate to Los Angeles and take the job, could Scola leave the team and go with her? If anything could convince him to leave the team he’s devoted to and move to a city he hates, I have to imagine that it would be his son.

Actor John Boyd hasn’t given any indication that he’s leaving FBI, and the drama has already been renewed for Season 6, so the show already has a future beyond the 2022-2023 TV season. I’m hoping that Scola isn’t going anywhere, and would love for Nina to stick around after what Missy Peregrym said about a potential Maggie/Nina team-up .