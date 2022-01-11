FBI's Jeremy Sisto Talks Jubal's 'Destructive Force' And 'Grief' With Rina's Fate In New Episode
The next episode of FBI, called "Grief," will be a big one for Jubal and what happens next with Rina after the midseason finale tragedy.
The last several episodes of FBI have been rough for Jubal after his future with Rina went from looking bright to tragedy with her shooting at the direction of Vargas. Rina’s fate has been uncertain ever since she suffered some complications from being shot by Jubal’s side in the midseason finale back in December, and the January 11 episode will deliver some updates on her situation and Jubal’s place in her life. Star Jeremy Sisto spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s ahead for Jubal in FBI, and he’s in for a complicated ride.
The next big episode for Jeremy Sisto’s Jubal Valentine with regard to Kathleen Munroe’s Rina Trenholm is called “Grief.” When I noted that that’s a pretty foreboding title for an episode that addresses the events of the shooting in the midseason finale back in December, Sisto broke down where Jubal’s head is heading into the hour:
Things were going so well for them for at least a little while, with Jubal transforming from a formerly “destructive force” in her life to somebody who seemed to be building a healthy relationship with her. The midseason finale alone showed how tense things could get with the people who loved her prior to Jubal, including her ex. In the time that has passed since, he has evidently had time to doubt what he had with her compared to what they had.
Of course, Jubal being Jubal, he’s not going to stop working just because of some personal turmoil so long as he can manage (and Isobel allows it), and Sisto continued to preview how he will handle his emotions in “Grief” as he works on the case:
When FBI combines personal drama with intense cases, complications tend to be par for the course, and that could be rough on Jubal in an episode called “Grief.” Whatever happens with Rina and however he processes the emotion remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say that this will be a must-see hour of TV for fans, when it comes to the case as well as the characters. Jeremy Sisto shared what to expect from the case, which will involve the search for an abducted college co-ed:
Find out if Jubal and the rest of the team are able to rescue the co-ed in time, as well as how Jubal faces the next development with Rina’s fate for better or worse, with the “Grief” episode of FBI on Tuesday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of FBI: International (which will give some more insight into one character’s past) at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. in the winter TV lineup.
As of the end of the fall half of the 2021-2022 TV season, FBI stands as one of the biggest ratings hits on television, and it ranks alongside some of its fellow shows in the Dick Wolf television universe that will be getting even bigger in the not-too-distant future with the return of Law & Order, which previously starred Jeremy Sisto.
