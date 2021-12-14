FBI's Jeremy Sisto Explains The 'Complicated' Midseason Finale And Why Fans Should Be Worried
FBI is ending 2021 with a complicated episode, and that might not be good for Jubal.
FBI is heading towards its midseason finale for Season 4, and the hit CBS series is pulling out all the stops before heading into hiatus with an episode that turns the agents into targets. At least one member of the team will be critically injured, and the preview for the big episode indicates that she might not be the only one. Fortunately, star Jeremy Sisto explained the midseason finale case that gets “complicated” and why fans might want to start worrying about their favorite characters.
The episode description for the midseason finale, called “Unfinished Business,” reveals that Rina will be seriously wounded while on the way to work with Jubal, and the promo makes it clear that Rina’s gunshot wound is only the beginning for the agents. The stakes are high and the case is personal, particularly for Jubal after Rina's injury. Jeremy Sisto shared with CinemaBlend how her attack will affect his character as an investigator:
Jubal and Rina’s relationship has seemingly been going well, so it stands to reason that her taking a bullet would affect him a great deal. At the same time, he has been an FBI agent for a very long time, and not because he cracks under pressure. According to Jeremy Sisto, “Unfinished Business” won’t quite be business as usual for Jubal, but working the case will be complicated. And Isobel may have some hard choices to make, depending on whether or not he manages to stay on the right side of that fine line. Sisto went on to share how long the effects will last:
The actor of course didn’t spoil whether the grief and trauma will be because of Rina’s injury or something much more serious, but fans can count on seeing the fallout of what happened when Season 4 returns in the new year. The good news is that Jubal will evidently hold himself together well enough that Isobel won’t feel the need to sideline him; the bad news is that it seems this story might not come to the happiest of endings all around.
Then again, this is FBI! Collateral damage is nothing new, and Jubal has struggled with dealing with the past for a long time. Of course, this episode bringing back David Zayas’ Vargas means that they could be facing a more formidable foe than any other this season, and Jeremy Sisto had some foreboding words about what to expect. When I asked how worried fans should be for the midseason finale, he said:
See what happens in the final episode of FBI in 2021 with the midseason finale on Tuesday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the midseason finale of FBI: Most Wanted at a special time at 9 p.m. ET, taking FBI: International’s usual slot. Most Wanted will end the year with a chaotic episode, according to one star, so be sure to tune in to CBS before the hiatus kicks off. For when all three FBI shows will return (along with plenty of other shows) in the new year, take a look at our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule!
