FBI's Jeremy Sisto Explains The 'Complicated' Midseason Finale And Why Fans Should Be Worried

FBI is heading towards its midseason finale for Season 4, and the hit CBS series is pulling out all the stops before heading into hiatus with an episode that turns the agents into targets. At least one member of the team will be critically injured , and the preview for the big episode indicates that she might not be the only one. Fortunately, star Jeremy Sisto explained the midseason finale case that gets “complicated” and why fans might want to start worrying about their favorite characters.

The episode description for the midseason finale, called “Unfinished Business,” reveals that Rina will be seriously wounded while on the way to work with Jubal, and the promo makes it clear that Rina’s gunshot wound is only the beginning for the agents. The stakes are high and the case is personal, particularly for Jubal after Rina's injury . Jeremy Sisto shared with CinemaBlend how her attack will affect his character as an investigator:

Because Jubal is used to handling high-stakes situations, with a lot of emotion involved, and he has been trained to not let that emotion affect his decision making, he has the skill set to stay and to not sign off. But he's walking a fine line, and Isobel knows that. He's going to be thinking a little differently than he usually thinks. So it's going to be more of a complex dynamic for him personally, to be having to shut out impulses that come from the wrong part of his brain. So it's gonna be a complicated one for him. But, as does Isobel, I think we can give him the benefit of the doubt that he's going to keep it together and not make dangerous choices.

Jubal and Rina’s relationship has seemingly been going well, so it stands to reason that her taking a bullet would affect him a great deal. At the same time, he has been an FBI agent for a very long time, and not because he cracks under pressure. According to Jeremy Sisto, “Unfinished Business” won’t quite be business as usual for Jubal, but working the case will be complicated. And Isobel may have some hard choices to make, depending on whether or not he manages to stay on the right side of that fine line. Sisto went on to share how long the effects will last:

But it's not just this episode. It goes beyond. He's going to be in a precarious time for some time while he deals with the grief of the situation or the fallout of this trauma. It adds to the danger, the stakes. When the people you have out there on the case are usually the ones keeping it together, when they are in question, they're still better than somebody else. But at what point do you have to make the call to, 'You know what, I'm going to step aside.' Or the call if you're the boss to sideline someone for a period. But yeah, he doesn't get sidelined and he is highly motivated to find the culprit and handle the situation.

The actor of course didn’t spoil whether the grief and trauma will be because of Rina’s injury or something much more serious, but fans can count on seeing the fallout of what happened when Season 4 returns in the new year. The good news is that Jubal will evidently hold himself together well enough that Isobel won’t feel the need to sideline him; the bad news is that it seems this story might not come to the happiest of endings all around.

Then again, this is FBI! Collateral damage is nothing new, and Jubal has struggled with dealing with the past for a long time. Of course, this episode bringing back David Zayas’ Vargas means that they could be facing a more formidable foe than any other this season, and Jeremy Sisto had some foreboding words about what to expect. When I asked how worried fans should be for the midseason finale, he said:

Yeah, I mean, a lot. A lot goes down, I would say, and not even just our team, but their loved ones. The stakes are extremely high. And it becomes a global danger for our team. Global in a sense of their entire lives. So yeah, I would be very worried. I would be very worried, but you know, we know Maggie and OA, and Scola and Tiffany, and Elise Taylor and Jubal and Isobel, they're kind of their own superheroes. They each have some really, really unique and effective traits. That's the reason we love watching them and we sort of feel better that they are out there in the world. In the fictional world, sure, but they're based on real people, I'm sure. So I have faith that they'll find their way through.