Fire Country's Jules Latimer Broke Down The Severe Impact Eve And Her Father's Tense Interaction Could Have, And I Have A Bad Feeling About What Might Happen

Fire Country sure did save its most consequential episode for its final slot on the 2024 TV schedule . Now, the wait begins to see how Jake, Gabriela, Manny, Bode, Audrey and Eve get out of the dangerous and emotional situations they were all left in at the end of the episode. However, I’m the most worried about Eve, as her father’s ranch is currently on fire and he seems to be inches away from disowning her completely. So, when I interviewed Jules Latimer, asked about how all this will impact her Three Rock captain, and I have a bad feeling about what might happen next.

Let me set the scene: Latimer told me it was cold and rainy when they filmed this deeply tense reunion between Eve and her dad Elroy. And Eagle Egilsson, who directed the episode, made the stakes of this interaction very clear, telling her “This could be the last time you see your father, because [Eve] messed up so bad.” So, the seriousness of the situation was insurmountable, and whatever the outcome is, it could impact Eve, her family and her career forever (which is why I’m worried), as the actress who plays her told me:

It's so interesting that relationship with your father and daughter, or parent and child. It's like, they dream so big for you, and that ranch is a symbol of everything my family has built, and I was the one to ruin it. Like I definitely cycled through all of those thoughts. And then just the environment, the environment was so unforgiving, where I'm like, ‘Man, we are really in the thick of this, and [Eve] ruined everything.’ And, you know, [she’s feeling] insurmountable guilt.

During this explanation, Latimer candidly explained that she could relate to Eve’s story on a personal level, and that she also went a long time without seeing her father. So, she understood what her character was going through.

Now, as we go into the mid-season premiere, it's clear that Eve is at a turning and potential breaking point. If she's not able to get her father on her side and put the fire on the ranch out, things could get even worse, as Latimer explained:

I think this is the true test to see whether or not it was worth her leaving the ranch to become a firefighter. I was like ‘You think you're so good at what you do, you left your family. Do you really have what it takes to save them? You're so good at saving strangers. You're so good at dedicating yourself to everything.’ But I think, if she doesn't save the ranch she's done. I think it would be just too severe. It would be too much for her.

If the ranch is burned to the ground over this fire, which Eve came to her dad’s land to fight, I worry it will shake her confidence to the point where she can’t run Three Rock anymore . She’s grown so much over the last two seasons, and the last thing I want to see her do is leave the profession. However, considering everything she just went through with her dad, I have a feeling it will shake her to her core and make things hard moving forward.

To that point, I asked Latimer how this interaction could impact Eve in the next episodes. She confirmed that it will, saying that “it actually kind of fueled [her] through the end of the season.” Noting that they’re in the process of filming Episode 15, she said she can “feel the momentum” from the mid-season finale, and it’s still leaving a big mark on Eve’s story. Whether that mark is positive or negative is yet to be seen.

