‘Is That Healthy?’ I Can’t Stop Thinking About Max Thieriot's Explanation Of How Firefighting Is A Helpful And Harmful Addiction For Bode In Season 3 Of Fire County
Let's break down Bode's relationship with firefighting.
Bode Leone’s greatest strength is also his biggest weakness. The guy is impulsive and drawn to danger. It’s what got him in trouble the first time, and now, in Season 3 of Fire Country, he’s really working to figure out how to harness that energy in a meaningful way. However, when I spoke with Max Thieriot about all this, he thoughtfully explained why firefighting is both a helpful and harmful addiction for his character.
Ahead of Fire Country’s premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, I spoke to Thieriot about what was ahead for Bode this season. Now, three episodes in, we’re starting to see the struggles his character is facing as he navigates his new life as a free man. Speaking about the newfound freedom Bode has, the actor behind him told me:
In a lot of ways, firefighting serves as a healthy outlet for Bode. He’s able to pursue his Leone legacy, work with his family and friends, and have an outlet for all this energy he has, all while making a positive impact on his community.
However, it’s more than that for Bode; it’s also a thing that he's able to hold on to as he navigates his new life. Thieriot explained why that’s the case while chatting with me, saying:
However, this season he’s been trying to find a balance between using his impulsive and at times dangerous energy and putting it to the wayside. For example, in Episode 3, we saw him struggle with that a lot as he went through a major training session. However, in the premiere, we witnessed the good it could do as he hopped into action to save his fellow firefighter with Gabriela, albeit that had its own negative consequences afterward since they didn’t act by the book.
All of that shows the positives and negatives of this career he’s picked. To that point, Thieriot told me firefighting is like an addiction for his character. Notably, addiction is something Bode has struggled with in the past, and he’s worked really hard to not let it take over his life. However, even though it is a mostly positive addition to his life, it can also be dangerous, as the performer said:
Much like Bode’s parents trying to find balance when it comes to parenting him and leading the Leone family, Fire Country’s leading man needs to figure out how to use firefighting as a healthy tool for growth while not letting it completely take over his life.
As Thieriot and I continued talking he said that Season 3 is all about Bode “finding himself and his journey as a free man.” He also said he’ll struggle to pick up the relationships he left when he went to prison. His friends and family’s lives have evolved since he went away. While they’ve stayed close, kind of, Bode’s entering a whole new world.
My hope is that Bode can become a firefighter in Edgewater and keep Three Rock in his life by helping out Eve. However, to get to that point, I think some reflection is needed from our leading man to make sure his love for this job stays pure.
With that in mind, it’s important that he figures out how to pursue his dream career and work with his family and friends in a way that’s also healthy for him. Because in the blink of an eye, it could turn into a toxic addiction, and that’s the last thing we want.
To see how Bode’s relationship with firefighting both helps and harms him this season, you can catch new episodes of Fire Country every Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS or you can stream them the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.