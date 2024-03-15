Following 9-1-1's Cruise Ship Cliffhanger, Peter Krause Shares 'The Most Terrified' He Was Filming The Season 7 Premiere With Angela Bassett
Bobby and Athena's honeymoon cruise is definitely not going according to plan.
Warning: spoilers ahead for the Season 7 premiere of 9-1-1 on ABC, called "Abandon 'Ships."
9-1-1 has officially arrived on ABC after spending the first six seasons on Fox, and the debut episode in the 2024 TV schedule wasted no time in setting Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) up for disaster. They thought they'd left the crises behind them in L.A. when they left for their long-awaited honeymoon cruise, only for them to stumble onto an emergency that will quite literally turn them upside down. "Abandon 'Ships" ended on a cliffhanger for the duo, and Krause opened up about what was particularly scary about filming the Season 7 premiere.
While the promos for Season 7 went heavy on shots of mayhem on the cruise ship and the ship itself capsizing, the majority of "Abandon 'Ships" for Bobby and Athena was more of a romcom than a thriller. She wasn't sure what she and her husband really had to talk about without their chaotic work, and her solution was to avoid alone time with him, to the point that he thought she was grasping at straws when she began to suspect that one of their fellow passengers killed his wife.
Eventually, they discovered that something sketchy truly was happening, and the episode ended with pirates boarding the ship with a tropical storm heading toward their position. All signs point towards disaster that could rival the scale of the tsunami from a few seasons ago. After Peter Krause spoke about spending days soaking wet for the three-part cruise disaster, he shared what it was like to work with Angela Bassett on the cruise to start Season 7:
It's safe to say that the stakes are going to get a whole lot higher and the cruise is about to get a whole lot more dangerous for Bobby and Athena as Season 7 continues, but foxtrotting with Angela Bassett was what had Peter Krause "most terrified" while filming! I would say that it paid off, and fans got to see some glitz and glamor for the couple before everything started to fall apart.
After nearly 100 episodes of 9-1-1, the actor has done plenty of more harrowing stunts, so is it harder for him to learn elaborate stuntwork or the dance? I asked Krause that very question, and he shared:
The stuntwork is safe for Peter Krause on set as an actor, so it's not hard to understand why dancing would present a scary new challenge for him. Bobby handled himself just fine and Athena was enjoying herself, so the two actors clearly managed to figure out the steps despite their time crunch.
The episode ended with the pirates boarding the cruise ship, so 9-1-1 hasn't revealed Bobby and Athena in the capsized ship just yet aside from a quick flash-forward early on. That quick scene was enough to confirm that the show hasn't lost its touch with water stunts since the tsunami arc for Oliver Stark as Buck. Krause shared what it was like for him and Angela Bassett to be the ones in the watery stunts this time around:
All things considered, the three-part premiere event seems to be channeling The Poseidon Adventure more than anything else that 9-1-1 has done before, although the classic Gene Hackman film didn't exactly include international pirates searching for Bitcoin. Fans will get to see a lot more of the ship in the coming episodes, and Peter Krause previewed how the show actually recreated the cruise ship disaster without an actual cruise:
All signs point toward a situation that has to get a lot worse before it can get better, although the promo for the second episode of Season 7 – called "Rock the Boat" – proves that Bobby and Athena's friends back on dry land will start to figure out that something's wrong. Check out the preview now:
See what's next for Bobby and Athena now that 9-1-1 has arrived on ABC with new episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can also revisit earlier seasons of the hit show streaming with a Hulu subscription. 9-1-1 opens a big night of action for the network, followed by Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. and Station 19 at 10 p.m.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
